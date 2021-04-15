        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Showdown Thursday in the Central Division

          Rantanen nets 26th goal of the season (0:22)

          Mikko Rantanen extends Colorado's lead as the Avalanche take down the Blues 4-3. (0:22)

          7:42 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          After a night off for all eight teams in the Central Division on Wednesday, they'll all return to action on Thursday.

          Perhaps more tantalizingly, the schedule has blessed us with a showdown among the four clubs currently in playoff position. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. ET, so you'll want to deploy two screens minimum tonight.

          The Nashville Predators -- as of a few weeks ago, seemingly one of the teams likely to be most active trading players away at the trade deadline -- travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have won all four previous games in the season series, but the Preds come in hot following their 7-2 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

          Speaking of the Lightning, they'll host their cross-state rival Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena tonight. This season series stands at 2-2, and they'll play again on Saturday.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          East Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 77.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 20%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 6.3%
          Tragic number: 22

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 27
          Regulation wins: 7
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 5

          Central Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 62.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 9.4%
          Tragic number: 22

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 29.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          North Division

          Leivo steals puck and scores as Flames win third straight

          Josh Leivo comes out of a scrum with the puck and nets a backhanded goal as part of the Flames' win vs. the Canadiens.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ VAN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 96.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 80.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ MTL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 19.6%
          Tragic number: 22

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. EDM (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 3.5%
          Tragic number: 28

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          West Division

          Tuch uses nifty stickwork to score in Golden Knights' win

          Alex Tuch dekes a Kings defender and finds the back of the net as Vegas takes down Los Angeles.

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 33%
          Tragic number: 24

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MIN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 17.1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 8.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. VGS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 15

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 27
          Regulation wins: 7

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 13

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. Dallas Stars

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          14. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17