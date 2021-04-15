After a night off for all eight teams in the Central Division on Wednesday, they'll all return to action on Thursday.
Perhaps more tantalizingly, the schedule has blessed us with a showdown among the four clubs currently in playoff position. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. ET, so you'll want to deploy two screens minimum tonight.
The Nashville Predators -- as of a few weeks ago, seemingly one of the teams likely to be most active trading players away at the trade deadline -- travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have won all four previous games in the season series, but the Preds come in hot following their 7-2 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Speaking of the Lightning, they'll host their cross-state rival Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena tonight. This season series stands at 2-2, and they'll play again on Saturday.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 77.3%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 20%
Tragic number: 25
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 22
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 14
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 27
Regulation wins: 7
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 5
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 12
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 62.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 9.4%
Tragic number: 22
Dallas Stars
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 29.1%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 14
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
North Division
Leivo steals puck and scores as Flames win third straight
Josh Leivo comes out of a scrum with the puck and nets a backhanded goal as part of the Flames' win vs. the Canadiens.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 14
Next game: @ VAN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 96.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: 80.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ MTL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 19.6%
Tragic number: 22
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. EDM (Friday)
Playoff chances: 3.5%
Tragic number: 28
Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
West Division
Tuch uses nifty stickwork to score in Golden Knights' win
Alex Tuch dekes a Kings defender and finds the back of the net as Vegas takes down Los Angeles.
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 14
Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 41.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 33%
Tragic number: 24
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ MIN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 17.1%
Tragic number: 24
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ COL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 8.1%
Tragic number: 23
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. VGS (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 15
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 27
Regulation wins: 7
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 13
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
8. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. Dallas Stars
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 13
12. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
14. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
15. New York Rangers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17