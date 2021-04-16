The Penguins equipment manager comes up clutch by handing Sidney Crosby a stick while on the rush, and the Penguins star promptly scores the first goal of the game. (0:20)

Fridays are typically light days on the NHL schedule, and this particular Friday is no exception to that rule, with just five games on the calendar.

The good news is that all five feature at least one team pushing for playoff contention, including the back half of a two-game set between two clubs bound for the postseason, the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

The B's and Isles both dealt away picks and prospects to load up for the playoffs, with Boston landing Taylor Hall and New York adding Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. The first game of the set was a 4-1 win for the Bruins that saw Hall and Zajac score their first goals for their new teams. (Palmieri got that out of the way in Sunday's win over the Rangers.)

Boston is currently in the No. 4 spot in the East Division, five points back of the Penguins at No. 3 and six back of the Isles at No. 2.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

play 0:23 Hall notches his first goal as a Bruin Taylor Hall speeds to the net and puts the puck five-hole for a goal in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 12

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 94.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 13

Next game: @ BOS (Friday)

Playoff chances: 96.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 13

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 81.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25.4%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 4.5%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 29

Regulation wins: 8

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

Central Division

play 0:30 Hedman breaks in for Tampa Bay's OT winner Alex Killorn sets up Victor Hedman, who tallies the breakaway goal in the Lightning's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 11

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 55.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 6.3%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 38.6%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

North Division

play 0:38 Ehlers strikes twice in Jets' win Nikolaj Ehlers finds the back of the net twice as Winnipeg beats Toronto 5-2.

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 14

Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 96.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)

Playoff chances: 81.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: @ MTL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 19.2%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 3.2%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 32

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

West Division

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. LA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 14

Next game: @ ANA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 14

Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 41.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 32.7%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ MIN (Friday)

Playoff chances: 17.5%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ COL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 8.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. VGS (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 15

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 29

Regulation wins: 8

Points: 32

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18