Fridays are typically light days on the NHL schedule, and this particular Friday is no exception to that rule, with just five games on the calendar.
The good news is that all five feature at least one team pushing for playoff contention, including the back half of a two-game set between two clubs bound for the postseason, the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.
The B's and Isles both dealt away picks and prospects to load up for the playoffs, with Boston landing Taylor Hall and New York adding Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. The first game of the set was a 4-1 win for the Bruins that saw Hall and Zajac score their first goals for their new teams. (Palmieri got that out of the way in Sunday's win over the Rangers.)
Boston is currently in the No. 4 spot in the East Division, five points back of the Penguins at No. 3 and six back of the Isles at No. 2.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Hall notches his first goal as a Bruin
Taylor Hall speeds to the net and puts the puck five-hole for a goal in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Washington Capitals
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 94.6%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BOS (Friday)
Playoff chances: 96.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 81.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 25.4%
Tragic number: 23
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 4.5%
Tragic number: 20
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
Central Division
Hedman breaks in for Tampa Bay's OT winner
Alex Killorn sets up Victor Hedman, who tallies the breakaway goal in the Lightning's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 55.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 20
Dallas Stars
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 38.6%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 12
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
North Division
Ehlers strikes twice in Jets' win
Nikolaj Ehlers finds the back of the net twice as Winnipeg beats Toronto 5-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 14
Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 96.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: 81.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ MTL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 19.2%
Tragic number: 22
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 3.2%
Tragic number: 28
Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
West Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 14
Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 41.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 32.7%
Tragic number: 24
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ MIN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 17.5%
Tragic number: 24
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ COL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 8.1%
Tragic number: 23
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. VGS (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 15
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
8. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
12. Dallas Stars
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 14
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
15. New York Rangers
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18