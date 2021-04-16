        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Boston Bruins, New York Islanders run it back on Friday night

          play
          Crosby gets a new stick on the fly and promptly scores (0:20)

          The Penguins equipment manager comes up clutch by handing Sidney Crosby a stick while on the rush, and the Penguins star promptly scores the first goal of the game. (0:20)

          7:44 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Fridays are typically light days on the NHL schedule, and this particular Friday is no exception to that rule, with just five games on the calendar.

          The good news is that all five feature at least one team pushing for playoff contention, including the back half of a two-game set between two clubs bound for the postseason, the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

          The B's and Isles both dealt away picks and prospects to load up for the playoffs, with Boston landing Taylor Hall and New York adding Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. The first game of the set was a 4-1 win for the Bruins that saw Hall and Zajac score their first goals for their new teams. (Palmieri got that out of the way in Sunday's win over the Rangers.)

          Boston is currently in the No. 4 spot in the East Division, five points back of the Penguins at No. 3 and six back of the Isles at No. 2.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          East Division

          play
          0:23

          Hall notches his first goal as a Bruin

          Taylor Hall speeds to the net and puts the puck five-hole for a goal in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Islanders.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 94.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BOS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 96.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 81.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 25.4%
          Tragic number: 23

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 4.5%
          Tragic number: 20

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 29
          Regulation wins: 8
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Central Division

          play
          0:30

          Hedman breaks in for Tampa Bay's OT winner

          Alex Killorn sets up Victor Hedman, who tallies the breakaway goal in the Lightning's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 55.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6.3%
          Tragic number: 20

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 38.6%
          Tragic number: 23

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 12

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          North Division

          play
          0:38

          Ehlers strikes twice in Jets' win

          Nikolaj Ehlers finds the back of the net twice as Winnipeg beats Toronto 5-2.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 96.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 81.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ MTL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 19.2%
          Tragic number: 22

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3.2%
          Tragic number: 28

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          West Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 32.7%
          Tragic number: 24

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MIN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 17.5%
          Tragic number: 24

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 8.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. VGS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 15

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 29
          Regulation wins: 8

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 32
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          12. Dallas Stars

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18