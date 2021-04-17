NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Battle of Florida takes center stage

Saturday brings us an 11-game slate in the NHL, and it's a schedule that will have hockey fans reminiscing about all-day hockey from the opening rounds of the 2020 postseason. The puck drops for our first games at 12:30 p.m. ET (New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers), and closes out with a pair at 8 p.m. ET (San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars).
But perhaps the most anticipated Saturday showdown finds the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Florida Panthers in the latest renewal of the Battle of Florida. Both teams sit in strong playoff position in the Central Division, and are locked in a race with the Carolina Hurricanes to determine who will get the top seed heading into next month's postseason.
The most recent matchup saw the Lightning win in overtime, 3-2, and they lead the season series by the same margin. Tonight's game promises to be another tantalizing affair, and streams live on ESPN+.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Hall scores again for the Bruins
Taylor Hall records his second goal since being traded to the Bruins as they beat the Islanders 3-0.
Washington Capitals
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 93.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 98.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr, 18)
Playoff chances: 89.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 20.7%
Tragic number: 21
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 3.2%
Tragic number: 18
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 8
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 55.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ DET (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 6.6%
Tragic number: 20
Dallas Stars
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 38.4%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 12
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
North Division
Toffoli provides all of Montreal's offense
Tyler Toffoli tallies a pair of goals as the Canadiens squeak by the Flames 2-1.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 14
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 97.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 16)
Playoff chances: 85.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 16)
Playoff chances: 14.6%
Tragic number: 18
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 3.1%
Tragic number: 26
Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
West Division
Karlsson opens the second period with a quick goal for Vegas
Reilly Smith is stopped in front, but William Karlsson jumps on the puck and scores nine seconds into the period in the Golden Knights' 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 14
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 42.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 34.6%
Tragic number: 24
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 17)
Playoff chances: 13.9%
Tragic number: 22
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 23
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 13
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 32
Regulation wins: 10
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
8. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
12. Dallas Stars
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 14
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 13
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
15. New York Rangers
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18