          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins in key Sunday showdown

          Vatrano scores sweet transition goal for Panthers (0:29)

          Panthers' Frank Vatrano scores the slick goal in transition helping Florida take down the Lightning 5-3. (0:29)

          7:47 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          There are six games on the Sunday schedule in the NHL this week, and four of those six matchups are within the East Division.

          A quick glance at the standings shows that a "Big Four" has emerged; while the New York Rangers are finishing the season out strong, the team they're chasing for the final playoff slot -- the Boston Bruins -- has a four-point lead with two games in hand. One of those remaining games for Boston is hosting the division-leading Washington Capitals at high noon ET on Sunday.

          The season series is tied 3-3, although the most recent contest was a bit lopsided. The Caps won 8-1 in Zdeno Chara's first game back in front of Boston fans after he signed with Washington this offseason. Bruins trade addition Taylor Hall comes in to the game on a hot streak, with a goal in two straight games.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          East Division

          0:43

          Ovechkin scores 2 power-play goals in Capitals' win

          Alex Ovechkin scores a couple goals from distance helping the Capitals take down the Flyers.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 92.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 89.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 19.2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 16

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 29
          Regulation wins: 8
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          0:22

          Hakanpaa scores off faceoff for Hurricanes' win

          Carolina Hurricanes' Jani Hakanpaa scores from distance off the faceoff giving Carolina the lead for good over Nashville in the third period.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 28.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 10.4%
          Tragic number: 20

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 61.5%
          Tragic number: 23

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          North Division

          0:31

          Puljujarvi scores one-timer from up close leading Oilers to win

          Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi scores the one-timer from up close helping Edmonton take down Winnipeg 3-0.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 76.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 20.3%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 3.8%
          Tragic number: 26

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          West Division

          0:21

          Bunting redirects goal for Coyotes' game-winner in third

          Coyotes' Michael Bunting redirects the puck in the front of the net giving Phoenix the 3-2 win.

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 45.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 33.3%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 9.8%
          Tragic number: 19

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 11.1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 18)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 12

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 29
          Regulation wins: 8

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13

          13. Dallas Stars

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15

          14. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19