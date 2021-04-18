There are six games on the Sunday schedule in the NHL this week, and four of those six matchups are within the East Division.
A quick glance at the standings shows that a "Big Four" has emerged; while the New York Rangers are finishing the season out strong, the team they're chasing for the final playoff slot -- the Boston Bruins -- has a four-point lead with two games in hand. One of those remaining games for Boston is hosting the division-leading Washington Capitals at high noon ET on Sunday.
The season series is tied 3-3, although the most recent contest was a bit lopsided. The Caps won 8-1 in Zdeno Chara's first game back in front of Boston fans after he signed with Washington this offseason. Bruins trade addition Taylor Hall comes in to the game on a hot streak, with a goal in two straight games.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Ovechkin scores 2 power-play goals in Capitals' win
Alex Ovechkin scores a couple goals from distance helping the Capitals take down the Flyers.
Washington Capitals
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 11
Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 98.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 92.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 89.4%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 19.2%
Tragic number: 21
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 16
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 6
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Hakanpaa scores off faceoff for Hurricanes' win
Carolina Hurricanes' Jani Hakanpaa scores from distance off the faceoff giving Carolina the lead for good over Nashville in the third period.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 28.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 10.4%
Tragic number: 20
Dallas Stars
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 61.5%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
North Division
Puljujarvi scores one-timer from up close leading Oilers to win
Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi scores the one-timer from up close helping Edmonton take down Winnipeg 3-0.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 99.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 14
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 76.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 20.3%
Tragic number: 18
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 3.8%
Tragic number: 26
Ottawa Senators
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
West Division
Bunting redirects goal for Coyotes' game-winner in third
Coyotes' Michael Bunting redirects the puck in the front of the net giving Phoenix the 3-2 win.
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 45.7%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 33.3%
Tragic number: 25
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 9.8%
Tragic number: 19
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 11.1%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 18)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 12
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 29
Regulation wins: 8
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
8. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
13. Dallas Stars
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
14. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
15. New York Rangers
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19