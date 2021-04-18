Panthers' Frank Vatrano scores the slick goal in transition helping Florida take down the Lightning 5-3. (0:29)

There are six games on the Sunday schedule in the NHL this week, and four of those six matchups are within the East Division.

A quick glance at the standings shows that a "Big Four" has emerged; while the New York Rangers are finishing the season out strong, the team they're chasing for the final playoff slot -- the Boston Bruins -- has a four-point lead with two games in hand. One of those remaining games for Boston is hosting the division-leading Washington Capitals at high noon ET on Sunday.

The season series is tied 3-3, although the most recent contest was a bit lopsided. The Caps won 8-1 in Zdeno Chara's first game back in front of Boston fans after he signed with Washington this offseason. Bruins trade addition Taylor Hall comes in to the game on a hot streak, with a goal in two straight games.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

play 0:43 Ovechkin scores 2 power-play goals in Capitals' win Alex Ovechkin scores a couple goals from distance helping the Capitals take down the Flyers.

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 12

Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 12

Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 92.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 89.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 19.2%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 29

Regulation wins: 8

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:22 Hakanpaa scores off faceoff for Hurricanes' win Carolina Hurricanes' Jani Hakanpaa scores from distance off the faceoff giving Carolina the lead for good over Nashville in the third period.

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 13

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 28.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 10.4%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 61.5%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 9

North Division

play 0:31 Puljujarvi scores one-timer from up close leading Oilers to win Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi scores the one-timer from up close helping Edmonton take down Winnipeg 3-0.

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 14

Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 76.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 20.3%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 3.8%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 9

West Division

play 0:21 Bunting redirects goal for Coyotes' game-winner in third Coyotes' Michael Bunting redirects the puck in the front of the net giving Phoenix the 3-2 win.

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 13

Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 13

Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 13

Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 45.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 33.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 19)

Playoff chances: 9.8%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)

Playoff chances: 11.1%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 18)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 12

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 29

Regulation wins: 8

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 19