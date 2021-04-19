        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning in critical Central Division matchup

          Bergeron one of three Bruins to score two goals

          Patrice Bergeron tallies two goals for Boston in its 6-3 win over Washington. (0:45)

          6:55 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          Of the NHL's four new realigned divisions, the Central has the tightest race among the top three seeds right now, with the Carolina Hurricanes (62 points), Florida Panthers (61) and Tampa Bay Lightning (60) taking turns looking like the team to beat.

          Monday night, we'll see two of those clubs face off, as the Lightning host the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET. The season series to this point is tied 3-3, with the Lightning holding a 13-12 goals scored advantage. The Canes come in hot off a victory against the Nashville Predators, which included the eventual game-winner scored by trade deadline newcomer Jani Hakanpaa. Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          0:32

          Rangers stave off Devils' comeback with Zibanejad's late goal

          Mika Zibanejad scores the big go-ahead power-play goal for the Rangers in their 5-3 win over the Devils.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 92.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 96.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 89.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 21.9%
          Tragic number: 19

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 13

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 2

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 28.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 10.6%
          Tragic number: 20

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 61.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          North Division

          1:23

          Undermanned Canucks rally to beat Leafs in OT after 25-day COVID hiatus

          Bo Horvat scores twice, including the game-winning goal, as Vancouver defeats Toronto in its return from a 25-day COVID hiatus.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 76.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 19.7%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 26

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          West Division

          0:23

          Theodore puts it on the tape to set up Stone's breakaway goal

          Shea Theodore sends a pass through the Ducks' defense to Mark Stone, who skates in all alone for the power-play goal in Vegas' 5-2 win over Anaheim.

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 45.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 34.2%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 19)
          Playoff chances: 9.1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 11.1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9

          2. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Dallas Stars

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 15

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          14. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20