Of the NHL's four new realigned divisions, the Central has the tightest race among the top three seeds right now, with the Carolina Hurricanes (62 points), Florida Panthers (61) and Tampa Bay Lightning (60) taking turns looking like the team to beat.
Monday night, we'll see two of those clubs face off, as the Lightning host the Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET. The season series to this point is tied 3-3, with the Lightning holding a 13-12 goals scored advantage. The Canes come in hot off a victory against the Nashville Predators, which included the eventual game-winner scored by trade deadline newcomer Jani Hakanpaa. Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Rangers stave off Devils' comeback with Zibanejad's late goal
Mika Zibanejad scores the big go-ahead power-play goal for the Rangers in their 5-3 win over the Devils.
Washington Capitals
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 98.3%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 92.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 96.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 89.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 21.9%
Tragic number: 19
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0.5%
Tragic number: 13
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 2
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. CHI (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 28.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 10.6%
Tragic number: 20
Dallas Stars
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 61.3%
Tragic number: 23
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
North Division
Undermanned Canucks rally to beat Leafs in OT after 25-day COVID hiatus
Bo Horvat scores twice, including the game-winning goal, as Vancouver defeats Toronto in its return from a 25-day COVID hiatus.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 11
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 14
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 76.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 19.7%
Tragic number: 18
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 5%
Tragic number: 26
Ottawa Senators
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
West Division
Theodore puts it on the tape to set up Stone's breakaway goal
Shea Theodore sends a pass through the Ducks' defense to Mark Stone, who skates in all alone for the power-play goal in Vegas' 5-2 win over Anaheim.
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 45.6%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 34.2%
Tragic number: 25
San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 19)
Playoff chances: 9.1%
Tragic number: 19
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 11.1%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
2. Ottawa Senators
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
8. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Dallas Stars
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
14. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
15. New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20