For weeks, it appeared that the East Division playoff slots were all but secured, but the New York Rangers have continued to lurk in that fifth position. Tonight, they'll look to claw one step closer.
It's the rival New York Islanders across the ice from the Blueshirts in tonight's game, and the Long Island denizens lead the season series, 3-2. Meanwhile, the team that the Rangers are primarily chasing, the Boston Bruins, gets the Buffalo Sabres, an opponent to whom it has not lost this season in three prior games.
To make the challenge even more lofty, the Bruins have two games in hand on the Rangers heading into tonight's contests. But, we've seen stranger things happen in the NHL, so perhaps with a few breaks, the Rangers will become the latest surprise playoff team.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 98.4%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 92.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 90%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 21.3%
Tragic number: 19
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 13
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 2
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Gourde won't be denied on his second chance for OT winner
Yanni Gourde's first shot is stopped, but he jumps on the rebound and scores in overtime to propel Tampa Bay past Carolina.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 44.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 49.6%
Tragic number: 21
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 6.1%
Tragic number: 16
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 6
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 6
North Division
McDavid splits defense for incredible goal
Connor McDavid weaves through the defense to put the Oilers ahead of the Canadiens for good.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 11
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 13
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 81.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 16
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 5.7%
Tragic number: 26
Ottawa Senators
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 9
West Division
Kaprizov scores as Wild win 4th straight
Kirill Kaprizov starts the scoring for the Wild as they beat the Coyotes 5-2.
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 34.4%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 42.7%
Tragic number: 25
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 21)
Playoff chances: 10.4%
Tragic number: 18
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 12.5%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 20)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
2. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 12
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
6. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 14
7. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 14
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
15. New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20