          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: New York Rangers lingering in East Division playoff hunt

          Marleau honored for setting NHL's games played record (0:16)

          Patrick Marleau plays in the 1,768th game of his career, breaking Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's record for the most in NHL history. (0:16)

          6:54 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          For weeks, it appeared that the East Division playoff slots were all but secured, but the New York Rangers have continued to lurk in that fifth position. Tonight, they'll look to claw one step closer.

          It's the rival New York Islanders across the ice from the Blueshirts in tonight's game, and the Long Island denizens lead the season series, 3-2. Meanwhile, the team that the Rangers are primarily chasing, the Boston Bruins, gets the Buffalo Sabres, an opponent to whom it has not lost this season in three prior games.

          To make the challenge even more lofty, the Bruins have two games in hand on the Rangers heading into tonight's contests. But, we've seen stranger things happen in the NHL, so perhaps with a few breaks, the Rangers will become the latest surprise playoff team.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 98.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NYR (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 92.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 90%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 21.3%
          Tragic number: 19

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 13

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 2

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          0:38

          Gourde won't be denied on his second chance for OT winner

          Yanni Gourde's first shot is stopped, but he jumps on the rebound and scores in overtime to propel Tampa Bay past Carolina.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 44.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 49.6%
          Tragic number: 21

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 6.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 6

          North Division

          0:36

          McDavid splits defense for incredible goal

          Connor McDavid weaves through the defense to put the Oilers ahead of the Canadiens for good.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 81.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 16

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 5.7%
          Tragic number: 26

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          West Division

          0:32

          Kaprizov scores as Wild win 4th straight

          Kirill Kaprizov starts the scoring for the Wild as they beat the Coyotes 5-2.

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 34.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 42.7%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 10.4%
          Tragic number: 18

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 12.5%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 20)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 14

          7. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20