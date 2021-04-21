        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Chicago Blackhawks face critical matchup against Nashville Predators

          Niederreiter, Staal strike 25 seconds apart in Hurricanes' win (0:24)

          Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal each score in the second period of Carolina's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay. (0:24)

          6:59 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          There was a time earlier in the 2021 NHL season when it looked like the Chicago Blackhawks had arrived back on the scene as a legitimate playoff contender. The young wave had injected energy, guided by veterans of the dynastic era like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith.

          Chicago has drifted back a bit since then. While the Blackhawks' playoff hopes remain mathematically alive, they need to start stringing together more wins, as they've gone 5-5-0 in their past 10. They have a chance to make up some ground on Wednesday night as they welcome the Nashville Predators to the United Center. Unfortunately, this is perhaps the wrong opponent against which to start a big rally; the Preds have won all six matchups in the season series, with an overall goal differential of 19-8.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Bailey scores twice in Islanders' rout

          Josh Bailey notches a pair of goals in the Islanders' 6-1 thrashing of the Rangers.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 98.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 95.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 6.8%
          Tragic number: 15

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 11

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Bennett stays hot with a pair of goals

          Sam Bennett tallies two goals in the Panthers' 5-1 rout of the Blue Jackets.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 36.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 59.3%
          Tragic number: 21

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 4.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 4

          North Division

          Pearson nets pair of goals as Canucks rout Leafs

          Tanner Pearson's two goals fuel the Canucks to a 6-3 win vs. the Maple Leafs.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 78.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 12.7%
          Tragic number: 16

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 9.7%
          Tragic number: 26

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 9

          West Division

          Kopitar's goal secures win for Kings

          Anze Kopitar's goal in the second period all but seals the game for the Kings.

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 29.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 39.6%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 21)
          Playoff chances: 8.8%
          Tragic number: 18

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 22%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20