There was a time earlier in the 2021 NHL season when it looked like the Chicago Blackhawks had arrived back on the scene as a legitimate playoff contender. The young wave had injected energy, guided by veterans of the dynastic era like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith.

Chicago has drifted back a bit since then. While the Blackhawks' playoff hopes remain mathematically alive, they need to start stringing together more wins, as they've gone 5-5-0 in their past 10. They have a chance to make up some ground on Wednesday night as they welcome the Nashville Predators to the United Center. Unfortunately, this is perhaps the wrong opponent against which to start a big rally; the Preds have won all six matchups in the season series, with an overall goal differential of 19-8.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 10

Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 98.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 12

Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 95.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 6.8%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 31

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 9

Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 36.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ DET (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 59.3%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 4.1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 4

North Division

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 10

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 13

Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 78.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)

Playoff chances: 12.7%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 9.7%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 36

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 9

West Division

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 13

Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 12

Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 29.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)

Playoff chances: 39.6%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 21)

Playoff chances: 8.8%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)

Playoff chances: 22%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 8

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 31

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 36

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20