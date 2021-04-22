        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: It's Throwdown Thursday!

          play
          Golden Knights become first team to clinch a playoff spot (0:53)

          The Golden Knights win their eighth straight game and become the first team to clinch a playoff spot after their 5-2 victory over the Sharks. (0:53)

          7:19 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          While the playoff races for the No. 4 seeds around the NHL sometimes get more attention, on Thursday night the spotlight will be on the teams vying for the top spot in three of the four divisions.

          From the East, the New York Islanders will play host to the Washington Capitals, with the home team having won each game in this seasons thus far. These teams are knotted at 62 points apiece, though Washington has more regulation wins (24-21), and holds the advantage in head-to-head games (for now, at least).

          The Central Division clash features the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers, and this one will stream live on ESPN+. The Canes have had their way with the Cats thus far, leading the season series 5-1, outscoring the Panthers 22-13 in the process. These teams are also tied in standings points (and regulation wins), though Carolina has two games in hand.

          Finally, the North Division showdown pits the host Winnipeg Jets against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a four-point lead in the standings, but Winnipeg has a game in hand.

          Tonight will be another occasion to deploy your extra screens, since all three of those matchups -- and seven of the 10 on the slate -- start at 7 p.m. ET.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 98.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 96.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 6.8%
          Tragic number: 15

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 11

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          play
          0:30

          Hagel's goal wins it in OT for Blackhawks

          Brandon Hagel goes up high and scores the winner in overtime in Chicago's 5-4 win over Nashville.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 37.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 57.6%
          Tragic number: 20

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 4.9%
          Tragic number: 15

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          North Division

          play
          0:27

          Anderson nets a pair in Canadiens' win

          Josh Anderson strikes twice for the Canadiens in their 4-3 win over the Oilers.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 98.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 85.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 8.4%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 7.6%
          Tragic number: 24

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 7

          West Division

          play
          0:23

          Kaprizov sets rookie goal mark as Wild beat Coyotes

          Kirill Kaprizov's third-period goal breaks Minnesota's rookie record and the Wild stretch their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 21.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
          Playoff chances: 46.2%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 6.3%
          Tragic number: 18

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 25.5%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 36
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 14

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20