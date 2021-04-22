NHL Playoff Watch Daily: It's Throwdown Thursday!

While the playoff races for the No. 4 seeds around the NHL sometimes get more attention, on Thursday night the spotlight will be on the teams vying for the top spot in three of the four divisions.
From the East, the New York Islanders will play host to the Washington Capitals, with the home team having won each game in this seasons thus far. These teams are knotted at 62 points apiece, though Washington has more regulation wins (24-21), and holds the advantage in head-to-head games (for now, at least).
The Central Division clash features the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers, and this one will stream live on ESPN+. The Canes have had their way with the Cats thus far, leading the season series 5-1, outscoring the Panthers 22-13 in the process. These teams are also tied in standings points (and regulation wins), though Carolina has two games in hand.
Finally, the North Division showdown pits the host Winnipeg Jets against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a four-point lead in the standings, but Winnipeg has a game in hand.
Tonight will be another occasion to deploy your extra screens, since all three of those matchups -- and seven of the 10 on the slate -- start at 7 p.m. ET.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 98.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 12
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 96.2%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 6.8%
Tragic number: 15
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 11
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Hagel's goal wins it in OT for Blackhawks
Brandon Hagel goes up high and scores the winner in overtime in Chicago's 5-4 win over Nashville.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 11
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 8
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 37.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ DET (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 57.6%
Tragic number: 20
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 4.9%
Tragic number: 15
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
North Division
Anderson nets a pair in Canadiens' win
Josh Anderson strikes twice for the Canadiens in their 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 98.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 12
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 85.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 8.4%
Tragic number: 14
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 7.6%
Tragic number: 24
Ottawa Senators
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 7
West Division
Kaprizov sets rookie goal mark as Wild beat Coyotes
Kirill Kaprizov's third-period goal breaks Minnesota's rookie record and the Wild stretch their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 21.9%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 22)
Playoff chances: 46.2%
Tragic number: 25
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 18
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 25.5%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 8
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 New York Islanders vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
2. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 36
Regulation wins: 12
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
7. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 14
8. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20