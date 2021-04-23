        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames in critical matchups

          Kuznetsov's shootout goal the difference for Washington (0:26)

          7:05 AM ET
          Tim Kavanagh
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          As the end of April nears, many teams around the NHL are down to a single-digit number of games remaining on the schedule. In other words, time is running out for clubs currently on the bubble to make a glorious run into playoff position. Three such teams chasing that dream will take the ice on Friday night, in the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames.

          The Blackhawks are three points behind the No. 4-seeded Nashville Predators, a team they'll face tonight at the United Center (streaming live on ESPN+). The bad news is that Nashville leads the season series 6-1; the good news is that the "1" came Wednesday night.

          Chances for a playoff appearance by the Blueshirts are a little slimmer, as they're eight points back of the Boston Bruins, and the B's have two games in hand. But if such a run is possible, it'll likely have to include a win Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Philly is up 4-3 in the season series against New York, and tonight's game (also streaming live on ESPN+) is at Madison Square Garden, where the Flyers won 3-2 on Thursday night.

          For the Flames, it's a home matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, against whom they lead the season series 4-2. Similar to the Rangers' situation, the Flames are eight points back of the Habs, so a win tonight is extra critical.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Pastrnak creates space and scores for the Bruins

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 9

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Aho and Necas pass back and forth on 2-on-0 short-handed goal

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 49.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 43.6%
          Tragic number: 18

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 6.7%
          Tragic number: 15

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 1

          North Division

          Matthews gets in the goal column 27 seconds into the game

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 88.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 8.5%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 3.5%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 7

          West Division

          Burakovsky tallies a pair as Colorado clinches a playoff berth

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 20.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 39.7%
          Tragic number: 23

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 6.3%
          Tragic number: 16

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)
          Playoff chances: 33.8%
          Tragic number: 21

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 31
          Regulation wins: 9

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 16

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20