As the end of April nears, many teams around the NHL are down to a single-digit number of games remaining on the schedule. In other words, time is running out for clubs currently on the bubble to make a glorious run into playoff position. Three such teams chasing that dream will take the ice on Friday night, in the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames.
The Blackhawks are three points behind the No. 4-seeded Nashville Predators, a team they'll face tonight at the United Center (streaming live on ESPN+). The bad news is that Nashville leads the season series 6-1; the good news is that the "1" came Wednesday night.
Chances for a playoff appearance by the Blueshirts are a little slimmer, as they're eight points back of the Boston Bruins, and the B's have two games in hand. But if such a run is possible, it'll likely have to include a win Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Philly is up 4-3 in the season series against New York, and tonight's game (also streaming live on ESPN+) is at Madison Square Garden, where the Flyers won 3-2 on Thursday night.
For the Flames, it's a home matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, against whom they lead the season series 4-2. Similar to the Rangers' situation, the Flames are eight points back of the Habs, so a win tonight is extra critical.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Pastrnak creates space and scores for the Bruins
David Pastrnak is given too much room and he makes the Sabres pay with a goal in the Bruins' 5-1 win.
Washington Capitals
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 11
Next game: @ BUF (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 9
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Aho and Necas pass back and forth on 2-on-0 short-handed goal
Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas exchange passes before Aho scores the first of two short-handed goals in Carolina's 4-2 win over Florida.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 8
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 49.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ DET (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 43.6%
Tragic number: 18
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NSH (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 6.7%
Tragic number: 15
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
North Division
Matthews gets in the goal column 27 seconds into the game
Auston Matthews matches his jersey number with his 34th goal of the season in Toronto's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 12
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 88.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 8.5%
Tragic number: 14
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 3.5%
Tragic number: 22
Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 7
West Division
Burakovsky tallies a pair as Colorado clinches a playoff berth
Andre Burakovsky records two goals in the Avalanche's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 20.2%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 39.7%
Tragic number: 23
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 16
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 23)
Playoff chances: 33.8%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 8
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 31
Regulation wins: 9
2. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
8. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 15
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 16
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 20