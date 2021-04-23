The Calgary Flames have had one player test positive for COVID-19 and called off their morning skate due to the test.

The club said in a statement the player was in isolation and other players and staff members had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Montreal was prepared to play at Calgary on Friday night despite the positive test, and the Canadiens are familiar with schedule disruptions caused by the pandemic. Four of their games in March were rescheduled because one team member tested positive for a variant and another player was a close contact.

Calgary's situation comes a few days after the Vancouver Canucks resumed play after an outbreak and long layoff. Twenty-one Vancouver players and four members of the coaching staff were affected.

COVID-19 has forced the rescheduling of 52 NHL games so far this season.