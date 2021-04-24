It's a full day of action around the NHL on Saturday, with 11 games on the schedule. The drama begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the New Jersey Devils, and won't end until our two 10 p.m. ET games (Ottawa Senators-Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes-Los Angeles Kings) are complete.

But perhaps the most intriguing matchups occur in between those bookends: A trio of division leaders taking on fellow playoff contenders, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs making a house call to the Winnipeg Jets, and the Washington Capitals squaring off against the host New York Islanders. All three games begin at 7 p.m. ET.

And of those three, we're most intrigued by the latest clash between Barry Trotz' current team (the Isles) and his former team (the Caps). On Thursday, these two were deadlocked at zero through regulation and overtime, needing a shootout to decide that the Caps would get the W that evening. Tonight's matchup also streams live on ESPN+.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

play 0:52 Reinhart scores hat trick as Sabres beat Bruins Sam Reinhart scores a trio of goals as the Sabres take down the Bruins at home 6-4.

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 9

Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 97.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 3.8%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:32 Kunin scores in third straight games as Preds win Luke Kunin scores in his third consecutive game as the Predators win 3-1.

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 10

Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 61.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ DET (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 37.1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 1.6%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:33 Monahan's goal secures win for Flames Sean Monahan's goal all but gives the Flames the win in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens.

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 9

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 11

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 11

Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 82.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 12.9%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 4.9%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 7

West Division

play 0:53 Kaprizov scores twice as Wild top Kings on road Kirill Kaprizov scores a pair of goals as the Wild head on the road and take down the Kings 4-2.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 10

Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 12

Next game: @ STL (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 10

Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 9

Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 27%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 45.3%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 8.2%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 19.5%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 8

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 21