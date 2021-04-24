        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Busy Saturday highlighted by Washington Capitals-New York Islanders

          Buchnevich's goal carries Rangers to win (0:31)

          Pavel Buchnevich's goal helps fuel the Rangers to a 4-1 win over the Flyers. (0:31)

          7:50 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          It's a full day of action around the NHL on Saturday, with 11 games on the schedule. The drama begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the New Jersey Devils, and won't end until our two 10 p.m. ET games (Ottawa Senators-Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes-Los Angeles Kings) are complete.

          But perhaps the most intriguing matchups occur in between those bookends: A trio of division leaders taking on fellow playoff contenders, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs making a house call to the Winnipeg Jets, and the Washington Capitals squaring off against the host New York Islanders. All three games begin at 7 p.m. ET.

          And of those three, we're most intrigued by the latest clash between Barry Trotz' current team (the Isles) and his former team (the Caps). On Thursday, these two were deadlocked at zero through regulation and overtime, needing a shootout to decide that the Caps would get the W that evening. Tonight's matchup also streams live on ESPN+.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Reinhart scores hat trick as Sabres beat Bruins

          Sam Reinhart scores a trio of goals as the Sabres take down the Bruins at home 6-4.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 97.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 3.8%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 7

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Kunin scores in third straight games as Preds win

          Luke Kunin scores in his third consecutive game as the Predators win 3-1.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 61.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DET (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 37.1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 1.6%
          Tragic number: 11

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 1

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Monahan's goal secures win for Flames

          Sean Monahan's goal all but gives the Flames the win in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 82.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 12.9%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 4.9%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 7

          West Division

          Kaprizov scores twice as Wild top Kings on road

          Kirill Kaprizov scores a pair of goals as the Wild head on the road and take down the Kings 4-2.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 27%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 45.3%
          Tragic number: 23

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 8.2%
          Tragic number: 16

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 19.5%
          Tragic number: 19

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 17

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 13

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 21