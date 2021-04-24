It's a full day of action around the NHL on Saturday, with 11 games on the schedule. The drama begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the New Jersey Devils, and won't end until our two 10 p.m. ET games (Ottawa Senators-Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes-Los Angeles Kings) are complete.
But perhaps the most intriguing matchups occur in between those bookends: A trio of division leaders taking on fellow playoff contenders, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs making a house call to the Winnipeg Jets, and the Washington Capitals squaring off against the host New York Islanders. All three games begin at 7 p.m. ET.
And of those three, we're most intrigued by the latest clash between Barry Trotz' current team (the Isles) and his former team (the Caps). On Thursday, these two were deadlocked at zero through regulation and overtime, needing a shootout to decide that the Caps would get the W that evening. Tonight's matchup also streams live on ESPN+.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Reinhart scores hat trick as Sabres beat Bruins
Sam Reinhart scores a trio of goals as the Sabres take down the Bruins at home 6-4.
Washington Capitals
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ NYI (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. WSH (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 97.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 3.8%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 7
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Kunin scores in third straight games as Preds win
Luke Kunin scores in his third consecutive game as the Predators win 3-1.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ FLA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 61.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ DET (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 37.1%
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 1.6%
Tragic number: 11
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Monahan's goal secures win for Flames
Sean Monahan's goal all but gives the Flames the win in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 82.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 12.9%
Tragic number: 14
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. OTT (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 4.9%
Tragic number: 22
Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ VAN (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 7
West Division
Kaprizov scores twice as Wild top Kings on road
Kirill Kaprizov scores a pair of goals as the Wild head on the road and take down the Kings 4-2.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 10
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 10
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 27%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 45.3%
Tragic number: 23
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. MIN (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 8.2%
Tragic number: 16
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 19.5%
Tragic number: 19
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 24)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 8
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 12
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
8. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 15
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 17
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 13
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 21