Saturday's action around the NHL resulted in another team clinching a playoff berth -- the Minnesota Wild, who are postseason-bound for the eighth time in nine seasons -- and Sunday's slate could result in some standings shuffling in the East Division.

Sunday's headlining matchup features the Boston Bruins visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET. For the Bruins, it's a chance to continue to seal the deal on the No. 4 seed. But for the Penguins, a win would put them a point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the No. 1 spot in the East.

The Pens enter the game on a three-game home winning streak, though the Bruins are up 4-2 in the season series and won the most recent tilt 7-5. Boston has gone 6-1-0 since the April 12 trade deadline.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

play 0:29 Capitals break open game in second period Nic Dowd's goal in the second period ends up being the fuel the Capitals need on their way to a 6-3 win.

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 8

Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 98.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 97.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:36 Barkov's OT goal wins it for Panthers Aleksander Barkov nets the game-winning goal in overtime for the Panthers vs. the Hurricanes.

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 9

Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 56.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 42.5%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 1.3%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:55 Gaudreau nets 2 goals vs. Canadiens Johnny Gaudreau ties the game with a goal in the first period as the Flames go on to beat the Canadiens 5-2.

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 11

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 71.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 22.1%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 6.7%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 5

West Division

play 0:37 O'Reilly nets hat trick to lead Blues past Avs Ryan O'Reilly scores three of the Blues' five goals in a win vs. the Avalanche.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 11

Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 8

Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 38%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 50.7%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 3.6%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 7.8%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 4

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 21