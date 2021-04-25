Saturday's action around the NHL resulted in another team clinching a playoff berth -- the Minnesota Wild, who are postseason-bound for the eighth time in nine seasons -- and Sunday's slate could result in some standings shuffling in the East Division.
Sunday's headlining matchup features the Boston Bruins visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET. For the Bruins, it's a chance to continue to seal the deal on the No. 4 seed. But for the Penguins, a win would put them a point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the No. 1 spot in the East.
The Pens enter the game on a three-game home winning streak, though the Bruins are up 4-2 in the season series and won the most recent tilt 7-5. Boston has gone 6-1-0 since the April 12 trade deadline.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Capitals break open game in second period
Nic Dowd's goal in the second period ends up being the fuel the Capitals need on their way to a 6-3 win.
Washington Capitals
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 8
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 98.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 97.6%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 7
New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Barkov's OT goal wins it for Panthers
Aleksander Barkov nets the game-winning goal in overtime for the Panthers vs. the Hurricanes.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 56.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 42.5%
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 1.3%
Tragic number: 11
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Gaudreau nets 2 goals vs. Canadiens
Johnny Gaudreau ties the game with a goal in the first period as the Flames go on to beat the Canadiens 5-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 71.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 22.1%
Tragic number: 14
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 6.7%
Tragic number: 22
Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 5
West Division
O'Reilly nets hat trick to lead Blues past Avs
Ryan O'Reilly scores three of the Blues' five goals in a win vs. the Avalanche.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 11
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 8
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 38%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 50.7%
Tragic number: 21
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 3.6%
Tragic number: 12
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 7.8%
Tragic number: 15
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 4
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. New Jersey Devils
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 11
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 11
6. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
7. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 14
12. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 21