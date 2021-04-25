        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins take center stage in East Division clash

          Tavares' goal secures win for Leafs (0:29)

          John Tavares scores the Maple Leafs' third goal of the game to lock up the win for Toronto. (0:29)

          7:53 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          Saturday's action around the NHL resulted in another team clinching a playoff berth -- the Minnesota Wild, who are postseason-bound for the eighth time in nine seasons -- and Sunday's slate could result in some standings shuffling in the East Division.

          Sunday's headlining matchup features the Boston Bruins visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET. For the Bruins, it's a chance to continue to seal the deal on the No. 4 seed. But for the Penguins, a win would put them a point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the No. 1 spot in the East.

          The Pens enter the game on a three-game home winning streak, though the Bruins are up 4-2 in the season series and won the most recent tilt 7-5. Boston has gone 6-1-0 since the April 12 trade deadline.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Capitals break open game in second period

          Nic Dowd's goal in the second period ends up being the fuel the Capitals need on their way to a 6-3 win.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 98.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 97.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 7

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ PHI (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Barkov's OT goal wins it for Panthers

          Aleksander Barkov nets the game-winning goal in overtime for the Panthers vs. the Hurricanes.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 56.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 42.5%
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 1.3%
          Tragic number: 11

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 25)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Gaudreau nets 2 goals vs. Canadiens

          Johnny Gaudreau ties the game with a goal in the first period as the Flames go on to beat the Canadiens 5-2.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 71.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 22.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 6.7%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 5

          West Division

          O'Reilly nets hat trick to lead Blues past Avs

          Ryan O'Reilly scores three of the Blues' five goals in a win vs. the Avalanche.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 38%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 50.7%
          Tragic number: 21

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 3.6%
          Tragic number: 12

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 7.8%
          Tragic number: 15

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 34
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14

          12. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 21