          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Who wants the West's No. 4 seed?

          6:57 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The West Division has given us the first three teams to clinch playoff spots in 2021: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

          Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks have combined for nine wins and 23 losses since April 5, and none made any big additions at the trade deadline on April 12 as they engage in a battle royale for the final spot. Monday's action should give us our next set of clues as to the identity of the West's final playoff participant.

          The Yotes will visit the Sharks, and Arizona has a 3-1 lead in the season series thus far; the pair will square off again Wednesday. The Blues have a tougher task, hosting the Avs. Colorado leads that season series 5-2, but St. Louis did win 5-3 on Saturday. Finally, the Kings will renew hostilities with their metropolitan area rivals the Anaheim Ducks (streaming live on ESPN+), with that season series square at two games apiece.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 97.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 94.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 7.5%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 7

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 60.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 38.5%
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 1.3%
          Tragic number: 11

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 72.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 21.2%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 7.2%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 5

          West Division

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 38.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 50.4%
          Tragic number: 21

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 3.3%
          Tragic number: 12

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 7.7%
          Tragic number: 15

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 38
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 12

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 22