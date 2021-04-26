NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Who wants the West's No. 4 seed?

Jake Guentzel nets the lone goal in the Penguins' 1-0 victory over the Bruins. (0:17)

The West Division has given us the first three teams to clinch playoff spots in 2021: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks have combined for nine wins and 23 losses since April 5, and none made any big additions at the trade deadline on April 12 as they engage in a battle royale for the final spot. Monday's action should give us our next set of clues as to the identity of the West's final playoff participant.

The Yotes will visit the Sharks, and Arizona has a 3-1 lead in the season series thus far; the pair will square off again Wednesday. The Blues have a tougher task, hosting the Avs. Colorado leads that season series 5-2, but St. Louis did win 5-3 on Saturday. Finally, the Kings will renew hostilities with their metropolitan area rivals the Anaheim Ducks (streaming live on ESPN+), with that season series square at two games apiece.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 8

Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 9

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 94.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 7.5%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 9

Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 60.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 38.5%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 1.3%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 11

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 72.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 21.2%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 7.2%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 5

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 11

Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 8

Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 38.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 50.4%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 3.3%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 7.7%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 4

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 38

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 22