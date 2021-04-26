NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Who wants the West's No. 4 seed?

The West Division has given us the first three teams to clinch playoff spots in 2021: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks have combined for nine wins and 23 losses since April 5, and none made any big additions at the trade deadline on April 12 as they engage in a battle royale for the final spot. Monday's action should give us our next set of clues as to the identity of the West's final playoff participant.
The Yotes will visit the Sharks, and Arizona has a 3-1 lead in the season series thus far; the pair will square off again Wednesday. The Blues have a tougher task, hosting the Avs. Colorado leads that season series 5-2, but St. Louis did win 5-3 on Saturday. Finally, the Kings will renew hostilities with their metropolitan area rivals the Anaheim Ducks (streaming live on ESPN+), with that season series square at two games apiece.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Zibanejad wraps up a hat trick early in the second period
Mika Zibanejad tallies two goals in the first period and adds another in the second of the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 8
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 97.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 94.5%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 7.5%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 7
New Jersey Devils
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Hedman wins it for Lightning 10 seconds into OT
Brayden Point sets up Victor Hedman for the game-winning goal in overtime of the Lightning's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 9
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 8
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 60.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 38.5%
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 1.3%
Tragic number: 11
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ CGY (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 72.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. MTL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 21.2%
Tragic number: 14
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 7.2%
Tragic number: 22
Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 5
West Division
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 11
Next game: @ STL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 8
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 38.6%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 50.4%
Tragic number: 21
San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 3.3%
Tragic number: 12
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 7.7%
Tragic number: 15
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 26)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 4
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Edmonton Oilers
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Arizona Coyotes
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 38
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 11
6. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 15
7. San Jose Sharks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 12
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
11. St. Louis Blues
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 14
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 22