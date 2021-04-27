The Dallas Stars' 2021 season got off to a delayed start due to COVID-19 postponements, and through the season they've had some extra games remaining compared to their competition -- a welcome sight as they've looked to make up ground in the race for a Central Division playoff spot.
The bad news is that extra buffer has been depleted, as they now have eight games left just like the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks within the division. The good news is that with Monday night's 4-3 victory over the Canes, they're now just two points out of a postseason berth.
Dallas and Carolina are at it again at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night (streaming live on ESPN+). If Dallas wins again -- and the Nashville Predators lose to the Florida Panthers -- they'll move into a standings point tie with the Predators for the No. 4 slot (though Nashville holds the head-to-head matchup edge, 4-3). This race is far from over.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 8
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 97.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 94.6%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 7.5%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 7
New Jersey Devils
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Cousins puts Predators up for good
Nick Cousins breaks a 1-1 tie in the second period and the Predators don't look back in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 6
Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 8
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 61.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 37.5%
Tragic number: 14
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0.8%
Tragic number: 9
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
McDavid tallies hat trick in just two periods
Connor McDavid moves into second in the NHL in goals scored after lighting the lamp three times in the Oilers' win vs. the Jets.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 10
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 89.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 8.2%
Tragic number: 10
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 2.5%
Tragic number: 18
Ottawa Senators
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
West Division
Blues convert steal into goal for Thomas
The Blues get a steal that eventually turns into a Robert Thomas goal as St. Louis defeats the Avalanche 4-1.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 10
Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 68.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 20.3%
Tragic number: 13
San Jose Sharks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 3.6%
Tragic number: 11
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 7.3%
Tragic number: 14
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 11
4. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 11
5. Ottawa Senators
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 14
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
7. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
8. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 13
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 22