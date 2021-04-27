        <
          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: The Dallas Stars won't go away quietly

          Benn nets OT winner for Stars (0:25)

          Jamie Benn scores in overtime to give the Stars a 4-3 win against the Hurricanes. (0:25)

          7:10 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The Dallas Stars' 2021 season got off to a delayed start due to COVID-19 postponements, and through the season they've had some extra games remaining compared to their competition -- a welcome sight as they've looked to make up ground in the race for a Central Division playoff spot.

          The bad news is that extra buffer has been depleted, as they now have eight games left just like the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks within the division. The good news is that with Monday night's 4-3 victory over the Canes, they're now just two points out of a postseason berth.

          Dallas and Carolina are at it again at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night (streaming live on ESPN+). If Dallas wins again -- and the Nashville Predators lose to the Florida Panthers -- they'll move into a standings point tie with the Predators for the No. 4 slot (though Nashville holds the head-to-head matchup edge, 4-3). This race is far from over.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 97.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 94.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 7.5%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 7

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Cousins puts Predators up for good

          Nick Cousins breaks a 1-1 tie in the second period and the Predators don't look back in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 61.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 37.5%
          Tragic number: 14

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0.8%
          Tragic number: 9

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          McDavid tallies hat trick in just two periods

          Connor McDavid moves into second in the NHL in goals scored after lighting the lamp three times in the Oilers' win vs. the Jets.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 89.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 8.2%
          Tragic number: 10

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 18

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          West Division

          Blues convert steal into goal for Thomas

          The Blues get a steal that eventually turns into a Robert Thomas goal as St. Louis defeats the Avalanche 4-1.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 68.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 20.3%
          Tragic number: 13

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 3.6%
          Tragic number: 11

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 7.3%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 1

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 11

          5. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 14

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          7. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 13

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 22