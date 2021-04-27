Jamie Benn scores in overtime to give the Stars a 4-3 win against the Hurricanes. (0:25)

The Dallas Stars' 2021 season got off to a delayed start due to COVID-19 postponements, and through the season they've had some extra games remaining compared to their competition -- a welcome sight as they've looked to make up ground in the race for a Central Division playoff spot.

The bad news is that extra buffer has been depleted, as they now have eight games left just like the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks within the division. The good news is that with Monday night's 4-3 victory over the Canes, they're now just two points out of a postseason berth.

Dallas and Carolina are at it again at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night (streaming live on ESPN+). If Dallas wins again -- and the Nashville Predators lose to the Florida Panthers -- they'll move into a standings point tie with the Predators for the No. 4 slot (though Nashville holds the head-to-head matchup edge, 4-3). This race is far from over.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. BOS (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 8

Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 97.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 9

Next game: @ PIT (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 94.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 7.5%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 27

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:31 Cousins puts Predators up for good Nick Cousins breaks a 1-1 tie in the second period and the Predators don't look back in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ DAL (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ NSH (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 61.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. CAR (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 37.5%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. TB (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0.8%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ CBJ (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 27)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:42 McDavid tallies hat trick in just two periods Connor McDavid moves into second in the NHL in goals scored after lighting the lamp three times in the Oilers' win vs. the Jets.

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 89.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 8.2%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 2.5%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

play 0:24 Blues convert steal into goal for Thomas The Blues get a steal that eventually turns into a Robert Thomas goal as St. Louis defeats the Avalanche 4-1.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 68.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 20.3%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 3.6%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 7.3%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 1

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 22