There have been many surprises during the 2021 NHL season, a campaign that has been quite different than usual thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, one reality on April 28 that shocks no one is that the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are fighting for position atop the West Division standings.
Wednesday night's contest is the seventh of eight in the season series, with each team winning three games thus far and the Avs holding a 13-12 edge in total goals. The Golden Knights have a four-point edge in the standings heading into the contest, but the Avs have a game in hand on the schedule, and one additional regulation win thus far.
The two teams meet again on May 10 -- and could very well be the ones facing off in the West Division finals come playoff time as well.
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
East Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 6
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 95.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 98.3%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 6.1%
Tragic number: 9
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
New Jersey Devils
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 58.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 40.8%
Tragic number: 12
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0.7%
Tragic number: 7
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 10
Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 89.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 8.5%
Tragic number: 10
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 2.7%
Tragic number: 18
Ottawa Senators
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
West Division
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 10
Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 10
Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 68.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 21.4%
Tragic number: 13
San Jose Sharks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 11
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 6.9%
Tragic number: 14
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 35
Regulation wins: 9
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 12
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 40
Regulation wins: 14
5. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
8. San Jose Sharks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 13
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23