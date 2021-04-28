Daniel Sprong tallies the game's only goal 89 seconds in as the Capitals blank the Islanders 1-0. (0:26)

There have been many surprises during the 2021 NHL season, a campaign that has been quite different than usual thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, one reality on April 28 that shocks no one is that the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are fighting for position atop the West Division standings.

Wednesday night's contest is the seventh of eight in the season series, with each team winning three games thus far and the Avs holding a 13-12 edge in total goals. The Golden Knights have a four-point edge in the standings heading into the contest, but the Avs have a game in hand on the schedule, and one additional regulation win thus far.

The two teams meet again on May 10 -- and could very well be the ones facing off in the West Division finals come playoff time as well.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 95.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 6.1%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:19 Vatrano nets go-ahead goal in Panthers' four-goal third The Panthers rally to win with a big third period, including Frank Vatrano's go-ahead goal, as Florida clinches a playoff spot with a 7-4 win over Nashville.

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch NHL games streaming live every night (and on replay) this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)

Playoff chances: 58.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 40.8%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0.7%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CAR (May 1)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 89.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 8.5%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 2.7%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 10

Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 68.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 21.4%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 6.9%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 1

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 9

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 40

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23