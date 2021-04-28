        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Wild West showdown as Vegas Golden Knights take on Colorado Avalanche

          play
          Sprong's early goal all the offense the Caps need (0:26)

          Daniel Sprong tallies the game's only goal 89 seconds in as the Capitals blank the Islanders 1-0. (0:26)

          6:48 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          There have been many surprises during the 2021 NHL season, a campaign that has been quite different than usual thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, one reality on April 28 that shocks no one is that the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are fighting for position atop the West Division standings.

          Wednesday night's contest is the seventh of eight in the season series, with each team winning three games thus far and the Avs holding a 13-12 edge in total goals. The Golden Knights have a four-point edge in the standings heading into the contest, but the Avs have a game in hand on the schedule, and one additional regulation win thus far.

          The two teams meet again on May 10 -- and could very well be the ones facing off in the West Division finals come playoff time as well.

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          play
          0:32

          Hall dekes by Crosby then scores a goal

          Taylor Hall gets by Sidney Crosby then lights the lamp in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Penguins.

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 95.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 6.1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          play
          0:19

          Vatrano nets go-ahead goal in Panthers' four-goal third

          The Panthers rally to win with a big third period, including Frank Vatrano's go-ahead goal, as Florida clinches a playoff spot with a 7-4 win over Nashville.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 58.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 40.8%
          Tragic number: 12

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0.7%
          Tragic number: 7

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ WPG (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. TOR (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 89.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 8.5%
          Tragic number: 10

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 2.7%
          Tragic number: 18

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          West Division

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. COL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ VGS (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 68.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ SJ (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 21.4%
          Tragic number: 13

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. ARI (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 11

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ANA (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 6.9%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ LA (Apr. 28)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 1

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 9

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 12

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 40
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          6. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 13

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23