On Wednesday in this space, we pondered whether any of the West Division teams would spoil a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs -- i.e. the "division championship."
Based on what we're seeing lately from the St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup champs are ready to make some noise.
The Blues' latest win -- a 4-3 edging of the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night -- pushes them three points clear of the Arizona Coyotes, with three games in hand; their playoff chances, per Money Puck, are now at a healthy 89.2%. But it's not just the victories themselves, but the style points too. Two of their recent wins came against the mighty Avs.
Though the Wild's 15-point lead over the Blues at No. 3 in the standings is probably secure, the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup out West appears it'll be less of a cakewalk than what many had suggested in recent weeks. Minnesota and St. Louis will square off again Thursday night, and again on Saturday (streaming live on ESPN+).
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 6
Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 95.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 98.3%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 5.9%
Tragic number: 9
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
New Jersey Devils
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 59%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 40.3%
Tragic number: 12
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0.7%
Tragic number: 7
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Matthews' 'sorcery' is the best thing SVP saw today
Auston Matthews increases his league-leading goal total to 35 with a pretty one as Toronto clinches a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over Montreal.
Toronto Maple Leafs - x
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 7
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 85.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 12.9%
Tragic number: 10
Ottawa Senators
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ MTL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ TOR (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 2.5%
Tragic number: 16
West Division
Pacioretty strikes twice in Golden Knights' win
Max Pacioretty scores a pair of goals as the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche in a battle of the West Division's best.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 9
Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 29)
Playoff chances: 89.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 6.5%
Tragic number: 9
San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ COL (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 2.6%
Tragic number: 9
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 1.7%
Tragic number: 10
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. LA (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 10
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 12
4. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
6. Ottawa Senators
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 14
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 18
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23