          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: St. Louis Blues getting red-hot as postseason nears

          Thomas' late goal caps off Blues' comeback win (0:30)

          Robert Thomas tallies the game-winning goal with 23 seconds left as St. Louis edges Minnesota 4-3. (0:30)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          On Wednesday in this space, we pondered whether any of the West Division teams would spoil a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs -- i.e. the "division championship."

          Based on what we're seeing lately from the St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup champs are ready to make some noise.

          The Blues' latest win -- a 4-3 edging of the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night -- pushes them three points clear of the Arizona Coyotes, with three games in hand; their playoff chances, per Money Puck, are now at a healthy 89.2%. But it's not just the victories themselves, but the style points too. Two of their recent wins came against the mighty Avs.

          Though the Wild's 15-point lead over the Blues at No. 3 in the standings is probably secure, the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup out West appears it'll be less of a cakewalk than what many had suggested in recent weeks. Minnesota and St. Louis will square off again Thursday night, and again on Saturday (streaming live on ESPN+).

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 95.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 5.9%
          Tragic number: 9

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 59%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 40.3%
          Tragic number: 12

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0.7%
          Tragic number: 7

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          0:41

          Matthews' 'sorcery' is the best thing SVP saw today

          Auston Matthews increases his league-leading goal total to 35 with a pretty one as Toronto clinches a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over Montreal.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 85.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 12.9%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ MTL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ TOR (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 16

          West Division

          0:32

          Pacioretty strikes twice in Golden Knights' win

          Max Pacioretty scores a pair of goals as the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche in a battle of the West Division's best.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 29)
          Playoff chances: 89.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 6.5%
          Tragic number: 9

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ COL (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 2.6%
          Tragic number: 9

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 1.7%
          Tragic number: 10

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. LA (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 12

          4. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23