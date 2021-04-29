On Wednesday in this space, we pondered whether any of the West Division teams would spoil a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs -- i.e. the "division championship."

Based on what we're seeing lately from the St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup champs are ready to make some noise.

The Blues' latest win -- a 4-3 edging of the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night -- pushes them three points clear of the Arizona Coyotes, with three games in hand; their playoff chances, per Money Puck, are now at a healthy 89.2%. But it's not just the victories themselves, but the style points too. Two of their recent wins came against the mighty Avs.

Though the Wild's 15-point lead over the Blues at No. 3 in the standings is probably secure, the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup out West appears it'll be less of a cakewalk than what many had suggested in recent weeks. Minnesota and St. Louis will square off again Thursday night, and again on Saturday (streaming live on ESPN+).

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. PIT (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ WSH (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYR (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 95.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. BUF (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. NYI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 5.9%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NJ (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. PHI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ BOS (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CHI (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DAL (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)

Playoff chances: 59%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 40.3%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0.7%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CAR (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CAR (May 1)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. VAN (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CGY (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 85.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ EDM (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 12.9%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ MTL (May 1)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: @ TOR (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 2.5%

Tragic number: 16

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 8

Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. STL (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 9

Next game: @ MIN (Apr. 29)

Playoff chances: 89.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 6.5%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ COL (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 2.6%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 1.7%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. LA (Apr. 30)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 10

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23