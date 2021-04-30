The all-Canadian North Division has been a fun one to watch during the 2021 NHL season, featuring some of the NHL's most ancient rivalries that have been rejuvenated with a new collection of players.
The top end of the division appears pretty well set right now, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets pretty much locked into those top three spots. The Montreal Canadiens -- with a 79.3% chance at the playoffs, per Money Puck -- are currently fourth, and will look to extend their four-point lead over the Calgary Flames on Friday.
Friday's contest pits the Habs against the Jets (streaming live on ESPN+), and a win would knock Calgary's tragic number down to eight. The two clubs have finished their season series already, so there will be a lot of scoreboard watching in the next two weeks among those two fan bases.
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Washington Capitals - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. PIT (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 5
Next game: @ WSH (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. NYR (May 1)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. BUF (May 1)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ NYI (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 5
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. NJ (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
New Jersey Devils
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ PHI (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ BOS (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. CBJ (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 4
Next game: @ CHI (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 6
Next game: @ DET (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 68.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ NSH (May 1)
Playoff chances: 30.7%
Tragic number: 10
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. FLA (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0.7%
Tragic number: 6
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. TB (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. VAN (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. CGY (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 7
Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 99.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 8
Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 79.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ EDM (May 1)
Playoff chances: 20.2%
Tragic number: 10
Ottawa Senators
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ MTL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ TOR (May 1)
Playoff chances: 1.1%
Tragic number: 14
West Division
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 8
Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 9
Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. STL (May 1)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 8
Next game: @ MIN (May 1)
Playoff chances: 94.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 7
San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ COL (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 1.3%
Tragic number: 7
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 0.9%
Tragic number: 8
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 10
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. LA (Apr. 30)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 33
Regulation wins: 10
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 10
3. New Jersey Devils
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
4. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 11
6. Ottawa Senators
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 15
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 42
Regulation wins: 16
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 15
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 14
10. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
11. Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23