          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Montreal Canadiens look to extend their lead

          Guentzel wins it in OT for the Penguins (0:31)

          Jake Guentzel rips an overtime goal as the Penguins take down the Capitals 5-4. (0:31)

          7:02 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          The all-Canadian North Division has been a fun one to watch during the 2021 NHL season, featuring some of the NHL's most ancient rivalries that have been rejuvenated with a new collection of players.

          The top end of the division appears pretty well set right now, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets pretty much locked into those top three spots. The Montreal Canadiens -- with a 79.3% chance at the playoffs, per Money Puck -- are currently fourth, and will look to extend their four-point lead over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

          Friday's contest pits the Habs against the Jets (streaming live on ESPN+), and a win would knock Calgary's tragic number down to eight. The two clubs have finished their season series already, so there will be a lot of scoreboard watching in the next two weeks among those two fan bases.

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          0:25

          Wahlstrom cashes in with power-play goal

          Oliver Wahlstrom nets a power play goal as the Islanders handle the Rangers 4-0.

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. PIT (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ WSH (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. NYR (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. BUF (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ NYI (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 5

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. NJ (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ PHI (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ BOS (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          0:31

          Palat scores off the turnover in Lightning's win

          Lightning's Ondrej Palat puts the puck in the back of the net off the turnover for the first goal of the game helping Tampa Bay take down Dallas 3-0.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CBJ (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ CHI (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ DET (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 68.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NSH (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 30.7%
          Tragic number: 10

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. FLA (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0.7%
          Tragic number: 6

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. TB (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          0:45

          Lindholm nets 2 goals in Flames' win vs. Oilers

          Elias Lindholm scores an early goal in the first period, then scores again in the second period as the Flames go on to down the Oilers on the road 3-1.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. VAN (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CGY (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ MTL (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. WPG (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 79.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ EDM (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 20.2%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ MTL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ TOR (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 1.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          West Division

          0:36

          O'Reilly nets OT goal to secure win for Blues vs. Wild

          Ryan O'Reilly sneaks through on a breakaway to score the go-ahead overtime goal and seal a 5-4 win against the Wild.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ ARI (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. STL (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MIN (May 1)
          Playoff chances: 94.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. VGS (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 7

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ COL (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 1.3%
          Tragic number: 7

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ ANA (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 0.9%
          Tragic number: 8

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. LA (Apr. 30)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 10

          3. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 16

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14

          10. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          11. Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23