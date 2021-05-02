        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Surveying the scene after a wild Saturday

          Beauvillier rips two goals in Islanders' win (0:42)

          Anthony Beauvillier rips two shots into the back of the net leading the Islanders to a 3-0 win over the Rangers. (0:42)

          7:57 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          The NHL's 15-game slate on Saturday was just as wild as we'd hoped, with six games requiring overtime or a shootout to decide the victor. And like a motion-sensing spotlight in an alley, the results of those games provided quite a bit of clarity to all of the playoff races.

          The New York Islanders punched their ticket to the postseason with a win over the New York Rangers, 3-0. This was the final regular season matchup between the clubs at Nassau Memorial Coliseum, and Semyon Varlamov put on a show for the limited capacity crowd, stopping all 28 shots he faced.

          On the other end of the spectrum, the Ottawa Senators are now officially eliminated from the playoffs after an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Though still in the midst of turning the roster over to a new wave of young players, the Sens were a tough out for the rest of the North Division this season, so the future is bright.

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          0:40

          Rust's 2 goals pace Penguins to win

          Penguins' Bryan Rust scores the first two goals for the Penguins leading them to the 3-0 win over the Capitals.

          Pittsburgh Penguins - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ PHI (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ NYR (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders - x

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ BUF (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NJ (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. WSH (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 1

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. PIT (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. BOS (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NYI (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          0:38

          Haula's OT goal wins game for Preds

          Erik Haula's goal in overtime is the lone goal of the game as the Predators blank the Stars 1-0.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. CHI (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ DET (May 2)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ CBJ (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 82.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ FLA (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 17.8%
          Tragic number: 7

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CAR (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 2

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. TB (May 2)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NSH (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          0:21

          McDavid's goal keeps Oilers ahead for good

          Connor McDavid scores the first goal of the game for the Oilers and Edmonton never looks back.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ MTL (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ VAN (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ OTT (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. TOR (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 95.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. WPG (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 4

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. EDM (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. WPG (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 8

          West Division

          0:30

          Fiala's OT goal secures win for Wild

          Kevin Fiala's goal in overtime propels the Wild to a 4-3 win.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ MIN (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ SJ (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. VGS (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. ANA (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. LA (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 5.5%
          Tragic number: 5

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. COL (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ ARI (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 5

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ STL (May 3)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 33
          Regulation wins: 10

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19

          11. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23