Blake Coleman scores within 16 seconds of the start of the game and Mikhail Sergachev scores a sweet goal through traffic in the second period as the Lightning go on to beat the Red Wings 2-1. (0:48)

Sunday's NHL slate consisted of just one game, with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the Detroit Red Wings, 2-1, to move into the No. 2 seed in the Central Division.

With a little over a week to go for most teams, much of the excitement will come down to seeding among the playoff contenders in each division, with one notable exception: the race between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars for the fourth spot in the Central.

Heading into Monday's games, the Preds have a three-point edge in the standings, and won the season series, 5-3. However, Dallas does have an extra game in hand. Both teams are in action on Monday night, with the Preds visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Stars heading to Sunrise, Florida, to take on the Panthers.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ PHI (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 5

Next game: @ NYR (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ BUF (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 6

Next game: @ NJ (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. WSH (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. PIT (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. BOS (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 33

Regulation wins: 10

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. NYI (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. CHI (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. DAL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. DAL (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 4

Next game: @ CBJ (May 3)

Playoff chances: 82.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ FLA (May 3)

Playoff chances: 17.8%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CAR (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. NSH (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 5

Next game: @ MTL (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 7

Next game: @ VAN (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 6

Next game: @ OTT (May 3)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. TOR (May 3)

Playoff chances: 95.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. WPG (May 5)

Playoff chances: 4.9%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. EDM (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. WPG (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 8

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 6

Next game: @ MIN (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 7

Next game: @ SJ (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. VGS (May 3)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. ANA (May 3)

Playoff chances: 94.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. LA (May 3)

Playoff chances: 4.9%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. COL (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ ARI (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ STL (May 3)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

