Heading into Monday's slate of action around the NHL -- featuring 14 games, nine of which started at 7 p.m. ET for some reason -- we knew there would be significant fallout in the playoff races. And there certainly was.

Thanks to their win over the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot; with the New York Islanders losing to the Buffalo Sabres, Boston jumps into the No. 3 seed in the East Division. Everyone in the East is chasing the Washington Capitals, who won a controversy-filled game against the New York Rangers. Our four East teams are set; now it's just a matter of determining seeding. The Bruins will take on the Devils again Tuesday, while the Isles get a rematch against the Sabres.

Our other clinchers from Monday are the Edmonton Oilers after their win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Toronto Maple Leafs are all but set in the No. 1 spot in the North, and Edmonton is distancing itself in the No. 2 position. As for the other two, the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens seem all but destined to make the playoffs, but they are tied in the points column after Monday (57); Winnipeg holds the head-to-head and regulation-wins tiebreakers over Montreal currently.

There were some eliminations from the playoff races Monday, as we officially said goodbye to the Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. All three clubs have some encouraging trends to build on, so we hope to see them back in the thick it in 2021-22.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

play 0:18 Bergeron's 20th goal helps Bruins clinch playoff berth Patrice Bergeron collects his 20th goal of the season as the Bruins blank the Devils to clinch their fifth straight playoff berth.

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NYR (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 3

Next game: @ PHI (May 4)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ NJ (May 4)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 4

Next game: @ BUF (May 4)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. WSH (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. PIT (May 4)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. BOS (May 4)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NYI (May 4)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:27 Barkov wins it in OT for the Panthers Aleksander Barkov rips a one-timer goal that lifts the Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Stars.

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. CHI (May 4)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. TB (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. DAL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 3

Next game: @ CBJ (May 5)

Playoff chances: 91.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ TB (May 5)

Playoff chances: 8.8%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ CAR (May 4)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NSH (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:27 Puljujarvi nets one-timer goal en route to Oilers' win Jesse Puljujarvi scores on a one-timer as the Oilers defeat the Canucks 5-3.

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ VAN (May 4)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CGY (May 5)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 5

Next game: @ OTT (May 5)

Playoff chances: 95.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. WPG (May 5)

Playoff chances: 5.4%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ EDM (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 4

West Division

play 0:25 Wild get late go-ahead goal from Brodin Jonas Brodin rips the go-ahead goal late in the third period as the Wild defeat the Golden Knights 6-5.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 5

Next game: @ MIN (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ SJ (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. VGS (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. ANA (May 5)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. LA (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ ARI (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. COL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ STL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23