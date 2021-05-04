With the New York Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, coach David Quinn announced Tuesday that Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and and Ryan Lindgren are all done for the season.

The Rangers have only three games remaining.

Panarin's injury is the most recent, coming after being tossed to the ice by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson Monday night. Wilson also punched Pavel Buchnevich when he was face down on the ice. He received a $5,000 fine for the punch but was not disciplined for throwing Panarin, who had come to his teammate's defense.

The Rangers said that Panarin has a lower-body injury.

Trouba has been out weeks with a broken thumb, while Lindgren suffered an upper-body injury last week.

Panarin leads the team with 58 points in 42 games.