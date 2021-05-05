        <
          NHL Playoff Bracket Scenarios: Central, North, West spots on the line Wednesday

          Crosby strikes twice in Penguins' win

          Sidney Crosby tallies a pair of goals in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Philadelphia. (0:41)

          7:03 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The five NHL games of Tuesday night did not have the impact on the playoff races that Monday's massive slate did, but we do have a new leader in the East, with the Pittsburgh Penguins leapfrogging the Washington Capitals. And for those who like drama, Wednesday's nine-game calendar includes plenty:

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Halak takes frustration out on his stick after Devils win in OT

          Pavel Zacha scores the winning goal in overtime for the Devils and Jaroslav Halak whacks his stick against the post in anger.

          Pittsburgh Penguins - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. BUF (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NYR (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NYR (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. NJ (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. WSH (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ WSH (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ NYI (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ PIT (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Svechnikov tallies 2 goals in Canes' win vs. Blackhawks

          Andrei Svechnikov scores in the second period to tie, then again in the third period for the lead as the Hurricanes go on to dominate the Blackhawks 6-3.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. CHI (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. TB (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ CBJ (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 92.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ TB (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 7.7%
          Tragic number: 4

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ CAR (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. NSH (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Draisaitl sparks Oilers' offense vs. Canucks

          Leon Draisaitl wakes the Oilers' offense up as he scores two goals in the second period to give them a 2-1 lead over the Canucks.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. VAN (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CGY (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ OTT (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. WPG (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 2.2%
          Tragic number: 3

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. MTL (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ EDM (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          West Division

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ MIN (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ SJ (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. VGS (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. ANA (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. LA (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 2

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ ARI (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 4

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. COL (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ STL (May 5)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 11

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 16

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 18

          10. Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19

          11. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23