The five NHL games of Tuesday night did not have the impact on the playoff races that Monday's massive slate did, but we do have a new leader in the East, with the Pittsburgh Penguins leapfrogging the Washington Capitals. And for those who like drama, Wednesday's nine-game calendar includes plenty:

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. BUF (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NYR (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. NYR (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NJ (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. WSH (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WSH (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ NYI (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ PIT (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. CHI (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. TB (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. DAL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 3

Next game: @ CBJ (May 5)

Playoff chances: 92.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ TB (May 5)

Playoff chances: 7.7%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ CAR (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NSH (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. VAN (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CGY (May 5)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 5

Next game: @ OTT (May 5)

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. WPG (May 5)

Playoff chances: 2.2%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ EDM (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 5

Next game: @ MIN (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ SJ (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. VGS (May 5)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. ANA (May 5)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. LA (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ ARI (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. COL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ STL (May 5)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23