NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.

Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia's 7-3 home loss Tuesday night.

The suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586. The Flyers, eliminated from playoff contention, have just three games left heading into Wednesday's action. It's possible they won't even dress Gostisbehere for the season finale.

It's been a topsy-turvy year for Gostisbehere, who was placed on waivers this season. When no other team put in a claim for the veteran, he returned to the Flyers and played valuable minutes down the stretch, including on the power play.

"Obviously, Shayne, like the rest of our team, he's not the only one who has had some consistency issues," coach Alain Vigneault said when he was waived. "But this does permit us to be flexible."

Gostisbehere, 27, has nine goals and 20 points. His production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18. He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27 million contract and represents a $4.5 million salary-cap hit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.