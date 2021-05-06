Mark Scheifele grabs his 500th career point in a win for the Jets Wednesday night. (0:32)

As foretold, there were some fireworks in the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game on Wednesday night, the first game following Tom Wilson's antics that led to Artemi Panarin being sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. (Oh yeah, the Caps won 4-2, which put them in first place in the East Division.)

There were also some results that tidied up the playoff races elsewhere, including the Winnipeg Jets punching their postseason ticket with a win over the Calgary Flames, and the Arizona Coyotes being officially eliminated following a regulation loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Looking ahead to Thursday night's six-game slate, we'll see if the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs can move closer to claiming the Central and North Division titles, respectively. The Canes will welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Raleigh, and will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak in the final matchup of the season series against Patrick Kane & Co.

Meanwhile, the Leafs will also be the home club tonight, hosting the Montreal Canadiens as a continuation of their reinvigorated rivalry; the good news for all hockey fans is that these two iconic clubs appear poised for a first-round playoff matchup as well.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

play 2:52 Fists fly between Caps and Rangers in first game since Tom Wilson controversy The Capitals and Rangers have six fights to start the game that saw a total of 141 penalty minutes in the first meeting since Tom Wilson injured Artemi Panarin on Monday.

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. BUF (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. NYR (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NJ (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ BOS (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WSH (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ NYI (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ PIT (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:27 Point's goal in 2nd period secures win for Bolts Brayden Point's goal in the second period all but gets the win for Tampa Bay.

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. CHI (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Playoff Hockey Pick 'Em Compete for $9,000 throughout the NHL postseason! Make Your Picks

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. TB (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 94.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ TB (May 7)

Playoff chances: 5.1%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ CAR (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. DET (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:32 Formenton turns on the jets to end scoring-skid Alex Formenton shows off his speed and chips the puck in over Montreal's goalie to build on the Senators' dominant lead.

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. VAN (May 6)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch NHL games streaming live every night (and on replay) this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 4

Next game: @ TOR (May 6)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)

Playoff chances: 0.5%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WPG (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ EDM (May 6)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

play 0:39 Pietrangelo's OT goal gives Golden Knights the win Alex Pietrangelo's overtime goal gives the Golden Knights a 3-2 win over the Wild.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. STL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 5

Next game: @ LA (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 5

Next game: @ VGS (May 7)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ SJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. COL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0.5%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ MIN (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23