As foretold, there were some fireworks in the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game on Wednesday night, the first game following Tom Wilson's antics that led to Artemi Panarin being sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. (Oh yeah, the Caps won 4-2, which put them in first place in the East Division.)
There were also some results that tidied up the playoff races elsewhere, including the Winnipeg Jets punching their postseason ticket with a win over the Calgary Flames, and the Arizona Coyotes being officially eliminated following a regulation loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Looking ahead to Thursday night's six-game slate, we'll see if the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs can move closer to claiming the Central and North Division titles, respectively. The Canes will welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Raleigh, and will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak in the final matchup of the season series against Patrick Kane & Co.
Meanwhile, the Leafs will also be the home club tonight, hosting the Montreal Canadiens as a continuation of their reinvigorated rivalry; the good news for all hockey fans is that these two iconic clubs appear poised for a first-round playoff matchup as well.
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Fists fly between Caps and Rangers in first game since Tom Wilson controversy
The Capitals and Rangers have six fights to start the game that saw a total of 141 penalty minutes in the first meeting since Tom Wilson injured Artemi Panarin on Monday.
Washington Capitals - x
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins - x
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. BUF (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins - x
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. NYR (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. NJ (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ BOS (May 6)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ WSH (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
New Jersey Devils
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ NYI (May 6)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ PIT (May 6)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Point's goal in 2nd period secures win for Bolts
Brayden Point's goal in the second period all but gets the win for Tampa Bay.
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. CHI (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. TB (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)
Playoff chances: 94.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ TB (May 7)
Playoff chances: 5.1%
Tragic number: 2
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ CAR (May 6)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. DET (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Formenton turns on the jets to end scoring-skid
Alex Formenton shows off his speed and chips the puck in over Montreal's goalie to build on the Senators' dominant lead.
Toronto Maple Leafs - x
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. VAN (May 6)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets - x
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 4
Next game: @ TOR (May 6)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)
Playoff chances: 0.5%
Tragic number: 1
Ottawa Senators
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ WPG (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Next game: @ EDM (May 6)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
West Division
Pietrangelo's OT goal gives Golden Knights the win
Alex Pietrangelo's overtime goal gives the Golden Knights a 3-2 win over the Wild.
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. STL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 5
Next game: @ LA (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 5
Next game: @ VGS (May 7)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ SJ (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. COL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0.5%
Tragic number: 3
San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ MIN (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 11
3. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 13
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
5. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 12
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
8. Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
10. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
11. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
12. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 18
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23