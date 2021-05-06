        <
          NHL Playoff Bracket Scenarios: Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes push for division crowns

          play
          Scheifele records 500th career point (0:32)

          Mark Scheifele grabs his 500th career point in a win for the Jets Wednesday night. (0:32)

          7:06 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          As foretold, there were some fireworks in the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game on Wednesday night, the first game following Tom Wilson's antics that led to Artemi Panarin being sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. (Oh yeah, the Caps won 4-2, which put them in first place in the East Division.)

          There were also some results that tidied up the playoff races elsewhere, including the Winnipeg Jets punching their postseason ticket with a win over the Calgary Flames, and the Arizona Coyotes being officially eliminated following a regulation loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

          Looking ahead to Thursday night's six-game slate, we'll see if the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs can move closer to claiming the Central and North Division titles, respectively. The Canes will welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Raleigh, and will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak in the final matchup of the season series against Patrick Kane & Co.

          Meanwhile, the Leafs will also be the home club tonight, hosting the Montreal Canadiens as a continuation of their reinvigorated rivalry; the good news for all hockey fans is that these two iconic clubs appear poised for a first-round playoff matchup as well.

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          play
          2:52

          Fists fly between Caps and Rangers in first game since Tom Wilson controversy

          The Capitals and Rangers have six fights to start the game that saw a total of 141 penalty minutes in the first meeting since Tom Wilson injured Artemi Panarin on Monday.

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. BUF (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins - x

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NYR (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. NJ (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ BOS (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ WSH (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ NYI (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ PIT (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          play
          0:27

          Point's goal in 2nd period secures win for Bolts

          Brayden Point's goal in the second period all but gets the win for Tampa Bay.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. CHI (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. TB (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 94.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ TB (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 5.1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ CAR (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. DET (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          play
          0:32

          Formenton turns on the jets to end scoring-skid

          Alex Formenton shows off his speed and chips the puck in over Montreal's goalie to build on the Senators' dominant lead.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. MTL (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. VAN (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets - x

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ TOR (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 1

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ WPG (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ EDM (May 6)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          West Division

          play
          0:39

          Pietrangelo's OT goal gives Golden Knights the win

          Alex Pietrangelo's overtime goal gives the Golden Knights a 3-2 win over the Wild.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. STL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ LA (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ VGS (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ SJ (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. COL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0.5%
          Tragic number: 3

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ MIN (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
          No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          6. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 19

          11. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          12. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23