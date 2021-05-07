Patrice Bergeron opens the scoring for the Bruins in their 4-0 win over the Rangers. (0:24)

Unlike previous nights, Thursday's action around the NHL did not result in any teams clinching a playoff berth or any others being eliminated. But that could change Friday, with all eight teams of the West Division taking the ice:

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. BUF (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NYR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. NJ (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ BOS (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WSH (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ NYI (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ PIT (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - x

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 2

Next game: @ NSH (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. TB (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ TB (May 7)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. DAL (May 9)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. DET (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. MTL (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 3

Next game: @ TOR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)

Playoff chances: 0.9%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WPG (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ EDM (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. STL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 5

Next game: @ LA (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 5

Next game: @ VGS (May 7)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ SJ (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. COL (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ MIN (May 7)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 41

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23