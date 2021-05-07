        <
        >

          NHL Playoff Bracket Scenarios: West Division showdowns on Friday

          play
          Bergeron scores for the fourth straight game (0:24)

          Patrice Bergeron opens the scoring for the Bruins in their 4-0 win over the Rangers. (0:24)

          7:05 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Unlike previous nights, Thursday's action around the NHL did not result in any teams clinching a playoff berth or any others being eliminated. But that could change Friday, with all eight teams of the West Division taking the ice:

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          play
          1:08

          Carter records four goals in Penguins' win

          Jeff Carter lights the lamp four times in Pittsburgh's 8-4 win over Buffalo.

          Pittsburgh Penguins - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. BUF (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. NYR (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders - x

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. NJ (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ BOS (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ WSH (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ NYI (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ PIT (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          play
          0:30

          DeBrincat's wrister wins it for Blackhawks in OT

          Alex DeBrincat's wrist shot beats Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the Blackhawks' 2-1 victory.

          Carolina Hurricanes - x

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ NSH (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. TB (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ TB (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 2

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. DAL (May 9)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. DET (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          play
          0:21

          Matthews up to 40 goals after closing out Leafs' win

          Auston Matthews nets his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's 5-2 win over Montreal.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - x

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. MTL (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers - x

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. VAN (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets - x

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ TOR (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)
          Playoff chances: 0.9%
          Tragic number: 1

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: @ WPG (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ EDM (May 8)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 3

          West Division

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. STL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ LA (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ VGS (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ SJ (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. COL (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 3

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ MIN (May 7)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 41
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 14

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          5. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          6. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 12

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Calgary Flames

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 19

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 18

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 16

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 23