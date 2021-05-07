Unlike previous nights, Thursday's action around the NHL did not result in any teams clinching a playoff berth or any others being eliminated. But that could change Friday, with all eight teams of the West Division taking the ice:
The No. 1-seeded Vegas Golden Knights would appear to have things under control up top (with a four-point lead), but they'll face a tough test Friday, hosting a St. Louis Blues team that is looking to bolster its position on the final spot (this game will stream live on ESPN+).
The teams chasing those two teams -- the No. 2-seeded Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, currently outside the playoff picture -- will face off in Southern California. A Blues win and a Kings loss eliminates L.A.
The No. 3-seeded Minnesota Wild have gone 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, and can still claim the West crown if the teams ahead of them stumble. They face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, against whom they have gone 5-1 in 2021.
As for the Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks game? Well, not much going on in the playoff picture here, but the Sharks will be wearing their slick "Heritage Jerseys" for the games Friday and Saturday, so we'll check this game out just for that.
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
East Division
Carter records four goals in Penguins' win
Jeff Carter lights the lamp four times in Pittsburgh's 8-4 win over Buffalo.
Pittsburgh Penguins - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. BUF (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals - x
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. PHI (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. NYR (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. NJ (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ BOS (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ WSH (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
New Jersey Devils
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ NYI (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ PIT (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
DeBrincat's wrister wins it for Blackhawks in OT
Alex DeBrincat's wrist shot beats Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the Blackhawks' 2-1 victory.
Carolina Hurricanes - x
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ NSH (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. DAL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. TB (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ TB (May 7)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 2
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. DAL (May 9)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. DET (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CBJ (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Matthews up to 40 goals after closing out Leafs' win
Auston Matthews nets his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Toronto Maple Leafs - x
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. MTL (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers - x
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. VAN (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets - x
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 3
Next game: @ TOR (May 8)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)
Playoff chances: 0.9%
Tragic number: 1
Ottawa Senators
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: @ WPG (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Next game: @ EDM (May 8)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 3
West Division
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. STL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 5
Next game: @ LA (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. ANA (May 7)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 5
Next game: @ VGS (May 7)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ SJ (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. COL (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 3
San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. ARI (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ MIN (May 7)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 41
Regulation wins: 11
3. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
5. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 12
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 17
8. Calgary Flames
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 19
9. San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 15
10. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
11. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 18
12. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
15. New York Rangers
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 23