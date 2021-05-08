Jonathan Marchessault scores the transition goal giving Vegas the 4-3 win over St. Louis. (0:29)

Another night, another playoff spot clinched as we officially welcome the St. Louis Blues to the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Blues earned one point for their overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, and with the Los Angeles Kings' regulation loss to the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis is now locked in to the No. 4 spot in the West Division. Here's what to watch for in Saturday's 14-game slate:

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

East Division

play 0:34 Allison score goal off ricochet in Flyers' win Wade Allison give the Flyers the lead in the second period after scoring off the ricochet off the boards helping Philadelphia take down Washington 4-2.

Pittsburgh Penguins - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. BUF (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. PHI (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NYR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. NJ (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ BOS (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ WSH (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ NYI (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ PIT (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

play 0:44 Pavelski's 2 goals lead Stars to win Joe Pavelski scores two second-period goals leading the Stars to a dominant 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Carolina Hurricanes - y

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 2

Next game: @ NSH (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 2

Next game: @ FLA (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. TB (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. CAR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ CHI (May 9)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. DAL (May 9)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ CBJ (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. DET (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. MTL (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. OTT (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 3

Next game: @ TOR (May 8)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. OTT (May 9)

Playoff chances: 0.9%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WPG (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ EDM (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 3

West Division

play 0:31 Makar gives Avalanche 2-goal lead vs. Kings Cale Makar rips the puck into the back of the net extending Colorado's lead en route to a 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. STL (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ LA (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. ANA (May 8)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 4

Next game: @ VGS (May 8)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ SJ (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. COL (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. ARI (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ MIN (May 8)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 3 Florida Panthers

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 42

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 23