The two games on Sunday didn't do too much to solve our playoff and lottery mysteries. But there will be some significant fallout following the nine games on the schedule on Monday.
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will wage the Battle of Florida in the first round, and tonight's game between them determines who gets home-ice advantage as the No. 2 seed. Florida holds a two-point lead, but if Tampa Bay wins in regulation, that will tie the standings points and the season series, and the Lightning have an edge in the regulation-wins tiebreaker. The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators are locked in to their playoff matchup, and they'll stage another appetizer for that series tonight.
In the East, the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders continue to joust for the No. 3 seed. The Bruins have an extra game remaining, and the two clubs will play tonight in Boston. The B's have a one-point lead in the standings, but the Isles will win the season series regardless of tonight's result. An Isles win would make tomorrow night's Bruins-Washington Capitals game more meaningful, since the Caps are already locked in to the No. 2 seed.
Thanks to some COVID-19 postponements earlier this season, the West Division teams have some additional game days this week. The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch the division crown tonight with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs are also looking to fend off the idle Minnesota Wild for the No. 2 seed.
The North Division teams will continue their regular season the longest due to the Vancouver Canucks' extensive COVID-19 postponements, but we are closing in on finalizing our four playoff teams. It's simple enough for the Montreal Canadiens: win or lose in overtime or a shootout tonight, and they're in. Their game against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers is streaming live on ESPN+.
Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Race for No. 1 pick
East Division
Pittsburgh Penguins - y
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: E1
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: E2
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. BOS (May 11)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins - x
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: E3
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. NYI (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders - x
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: E4
Games left: 1
Next game: @ BOS (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. NJ (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
New Jersey Devils
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ PHI (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes - y
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 1
Next game: @ NSH (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers - x
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. TB (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 1
Next game: @ FLA (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators - x
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: C4
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. CAR (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ CHI (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. DAL (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
North Division
Tkachuk nets goal in Flames' win vs. Senators
Matthew Tkachuk scores a goal in the second period as the Flames blow out the Senators 6-1.
Toronto Maple Leafs - y
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ OTT (May 12)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers - x
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N2
Games left: 3
Next game: @ MTL (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets - x
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N3
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. VAN (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N4
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. EDM (May 10)
Playoff chances: 96.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. VAN (May 13)
Playoff chances: 3.1%
Tragic number: 1
Ottawa Senators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. TOR (May 12)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: @ WPG (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 1
West Division
Vegas Golden Knights - x
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: W1
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. COL (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche - x
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: W2
Games left: 3
Next game: @ VGS (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild - x
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: W3
Games left: 2
Next game: @ STL (May 12)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues - x
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: W4
Games left: 3
Next game: @ LA (May 10)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
San Jose Sharks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. VGS (May 12)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. STL (May 10)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 0
Next game: N/A
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Current playoff matchups
East Division
No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins
Central Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
North Division
No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets
West Division
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 37
Regulation wins: 11
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 11
3. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 43
Regulation wins: 14
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 12
6. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 16
7. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 19
8. San Jose Sharks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
9. Ottawa Senators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
10. Calgary Flames
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 20
11. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 15
12. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 19
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 16
14. Dallas Stars
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
15. New York Rangers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 24