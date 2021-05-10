Alex DeBrincat scores twice, including a nice goal that tests his reflexes, in Chicago's 4-2 win over Dallas. (0:34)

The two games on Sunday didn't do too much to solve our playoff and lottery mysteries. But there will be some significant fallout following the nine games on the schedule on Monday.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - y

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. BOS (May 11)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. NYI (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 1

Next game: @ BOS (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. NJ (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ PHI (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - y

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 1

Next game: @ NSH (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. TB (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 1

Next game: @ FLA (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators - x

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. CAR (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ CHI (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. DAL (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:36 Tkachuk nets goal in Flames' win vs. Senators Matthew Tkachuk scores a goal in the second period as the Flames blow out the Senators 6-1.

Toronto Maple Leafs - y

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 2

Next game: @ OTT (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 3

Next game: @ MTL (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. VAN (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. EDM (May 10)

Playoff chances: 96.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (May 13)

Playoff chances: 3.1%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. TOR (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ WPG (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 1

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. COL (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 3

Next game: @ VGS (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 2

Next game: @ STL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 3

Next game: @ LA (May 10)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. VGS (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. STL (May 10)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

