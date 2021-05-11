J.T. Compher scores the only goal of the third period as Colorado beats Las Vegas 2-1. (0:35)

We had a good feeling about Monday's NHL calendar providing quite a bit of clarity in the playoff races, and it delivered.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2021 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - y

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. BOS (May 11)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 1

Next game: @ WSH (May 11)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - y

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators - x

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs - y

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 2

Next game: @ OTT (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 2

Next game: @ MTL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. VAN (May 11)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Montreal Canadiens - x

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. EDM (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (May 13)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. TOR (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ WPG (May 11)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

West Division

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 1

Next game: @ SJ (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. LA (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 2

Next game: @ STL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 2

Next game: vs. MIN (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ COL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. VGS (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24