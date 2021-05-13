J.T. Compher's hat trick makes up half of Colorado's goals as the Avalanche beat the Kings 6-0. (0:42)

For those who like intrigue all the way to the end, Wednesday night's action in the West Division gave you just what you desire.

Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won in lopsided shutouts, which means that tonight's game between the Avs and the Los Angeles Kings will determine the No. 1 seed in the West Division, as well as the Presidents' Trophy for the best overall record for the 2021 season. The latter title takes on added importance this season, as the final two rounds of the playoffs will involve a re-bracketing of the final four.

The stakes are pretty simple: If the Avalanche get a win of any kind on Thursday, they take the top seed (thanks to a regulation wins tiebreaker). If they lose in regulation, overtime or shootout, the top seed stays with the Golden Knights. Puck drops at 9 p.m. ET tonight, and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Race for No. 1 pick

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins - y

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: E1

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals - x

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: E2

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins - x

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: E3

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders - x

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: E4

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes - y

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers - x

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Playoff Hockey Pick 'Em Compete for $9,000 throughout the NHL postseason! Make Your Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators - x

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: C4

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

North Division

play 0:27 Kahun's OT goal gives Oilers the win Dominik Kahun scores 27 seconds into overtime as the Oilers top the Canadiens on the road.

Toronto Maple Leafs - y

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N1

Games left: 1

Next game: @ OTT (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers - x

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N2

Games left: 1

Next game: @ MTL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL on ESPN+ Catch NHL games streaming live every night (and on replay) this season on ESPN+. Click here for the upcoming schedule and to learn how to subscribe.

Winnipeg Jets - x

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N3

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. TOR (May 14)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Montreal Canadiens - x

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N4

Games left: 0

Next game: vs. EDM (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: vs. TOR (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (May 13)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ CGY (May 13)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

West Division

play 0:33 Sikura nets pair of goals as Golden Knights blank Sharks Dylan Sikura scores a pair of goals in the third period as the Golden Knights shut out the Sharks 6-0.

Vegas Golden Knights - x

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: W1

Games left: 0

Next game: @ SJ (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche - x

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: W2

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. LA (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild - x

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: W3

Games left: 1

Next game: @ STL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: W4

Games left: 1

Next game: vs. MIN (May 12)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Next game: @ COL (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: vs. VGS (May 12)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Next game: N/A

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Current playoff matchups

East Division

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

Central Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

North Division

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

West Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 43

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 24