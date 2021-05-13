        <
          NHL Playoff Bracket Scenarios: Colorado Avalanche eye Presidents' Trophy, No. 1 overall playoff seed

          Compher's hat trick helps Avalanche rout Kings

          J.T. Compher's hat trick makes up half of Colorado's goals as the Avalanche beat the Kings 6-0. (0:42)

          6:43 AM ET
          For those who like intrigue all the way to the end, Wednesday night's action in the West Division gave you just what you desire.

          Both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche won in lopsided shutouts, which means that tonight's game between the Avs and the Los Angeles Kings will determine the No. 1 seed in the West Division, as well as the Presidents' Trophy for the best overall record for the 2021 season. The latter title takes on added importance this season, as the final two rounds of the playoffs will involve a re-bracketing of the final four.

          The stakes are pretty simple: If the Avalanche get a win of any kind on Thursday, they take the top seed (thanks to a regulation wins tiebreaker). If they lose in regulation, overtime or shootout, the top seed stays with the Golden Knights. Puck drops at 9 p.m. ET tonight, and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

          Having reached the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Money Puck. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Race for No. 1 pick

          East Division

          Pittsburgh Penguins - y

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: E1
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals - x

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: E2
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins - x

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: E3
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders - x

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: E4
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Carolina Hurricanes - y

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers - x

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators - x

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: C4
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          North Division

          Kahun's OT goal gives Oilers the win

          Dominik Kahun scores 27 seconds into overtime as the Oilers top the Canadiens on the road.

          Toronto Maple Leafs - y

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N1
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ OTT (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers - x

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N2
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ MTL (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets - x

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. TOR (May 14)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens - x

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N4
          Games left: 0
          Next game: vs. EDM (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: vs. TOR (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. VAN (May 13)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CGY (May 13)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          West Division

          play
          0:33

          Sikura nets pair of goals as Golden Knights blank Sharks

          Dylan Sikura scores a pair of goals in the third period as the Golden Knights shut out the Sharks 6-0.

          Vegas Golden Knights - x

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: W1
          Games left: 0
          Next game: @ SJ (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche - x

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: W2
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. LA (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild - x

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: W3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ STL (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues - x

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: W4
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. MIN (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ COL (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: vs. VGS (May 12)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 0
          Next game: N/A
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Current playoff matchups

          East Division

          No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
          No. 2 Washington Capitals vs. No. 3 Boston Bruins

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
          No. 2 Florida Panthers vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          North Division

          No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens
          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg Jets

          West Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues
          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. New for 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 11

          2. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 43
          Regulation wins: 11

          3. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 12

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Calgary Flames

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 20

          10. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15

          13. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17

          14. Dallas Stars

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17

          15. New York Rangers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 24