Welcome to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The first round gets rolling on Saturday with Game 1 of the Washington Capitals-Boston Bruins series.

There's plenty of history in many of these matchups, as the NHL is using an intradivisional format for the first two rounds, before rebracking the final four for the semifinals. Click here for more on the format and all your other questions on the tournament.

We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series in the first official round of the 2020 playoffs, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

More: Playoff schedule | Series previews

Goalie Confidence Index | Lapsed fan's guide

Jump to:

East: PIT-NYI | WSH-BOS

Central: CAR-NSH | FLA-TB

North: TOR-MTL | EDM-WPG

West: COL-STL | VGS-MIN

East Division

Sean Allen: Penguins in six

Ben Arledge: Isles in seven

Pierre Becquey: Penguins in seven

John Buccigross: Penguins in seven

Sach Chandan: Penguins in six

Linda Cohn: Penguins in seven

Emily Kaplan: Isles in seven

Nabil Karim: Isles in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Penguins in seven

Don La Greca: Isles in six

Steve Levy: Isles in seven

Vince Masi: Penguins in seven

Victoria Matiash: Penguins in six

Barry Melrose: Penguins in six

Arda Ocal: Isles in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Penguins in six

Consensus pick: Penguins (10/16)

Sean Allen: Bruins in seven

Ben Arledge: Bruins in six

Pierre Becquey: Bruins in six

John Buccigross: Bruins in seven

Sach Chandan: Bruins in six

Linda Cohn: Bruins in six

Emily Kaplan: Capitals in seven

Nabil Karim: Bruins in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Capitals in six

Don La Greca: Bruins in six

Steve Levy: Bruins in seven

Vince Masi: Bruins in six

Victoria Matiash: Bruins in seven

Barry Melrose: Bruins in six

Arda Ocal: Bruins in six

Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in six

Consensus pick: Bruins (14/16)

Central Division

Sean Allen: Canes in four

Ben Arledge: Canes in five

Pierre Becquey: Canes in five

John Buccigross: Canes in six

Sach Chandan: Canes in four

Linda Cohn: Canes in five

Emily Kaplan: Canes in five

Nabil Karim: Canes in six

Tim Kavanagh: Canes in five

Don La Greca: Canes in four

Steve Levy: Canes in six

Vince Masi: Canes in five

Victoria Matiash: Canes in six

Barry Melrose: Canes in seven

Arda Ocal: Canes in five

Greg Wyshynski: Canes in five

Consensus pick: Hurricanes (16/16)

Playoff Hockey Pick 'Em Compete for $9,000 throughout the NHL postseason! Make Your Picks

Sean Allen: Panthers in five

Ben Arledge: Lightning in six

Pierre Becquey: Panthers in seven

John Buccigross: Lightning in seven

Sach Chandan: Lightning in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Nabil Karim: Lightning in six

Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in seven

Don La Greca: Lightning in seven

Steve Levy: Lightning in five

Vince Masi: Lightning in seven

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in seven

Barry Melrose: Panthers in six

Arda Ocal: Lightning in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in six

Consensus pick: Lightning (11/16)

play 1:12 The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and it's time for a refresher Greg Wyshynski breaks down the NHL playoff format this season and how it differs from years past.

North Division

Sean Allen: Leafs in five

Ben Arledge: Leafs in five

Pierre Becquey: Leafs in six

John Buccigross: Leafs in six

Sach Chandan: Leafs in seven

Linda Cohn: Leafs in five

Emily Kaplan: Leafs in six

Nabil Karim: Leafs in five

Tim Kavanagh: Leafs in four

Don La Greca: Leafs in five

Steve Levy: Leafs in five

Vince Masi: Leafs in five

Victoria Matiash: Leafs in six

Barry Melrose: Leafs in five

Arda Ocal: Leafs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Leafs in four

Consensus pick: Maple Leafs (16/16)

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Sean Allen: Oilers in six

Ben Arledge: Oilers in seven

Pierre Becquey: Oilers in seven

John Buccigross: Oilers in seven

Sach Chandan: Oilers in five

Linda Cohn: Oilers in six

Emily Kaplan: Jets in six

Nabil Karim: Oilers in six

Tim Kavanagh: Jets in seven

Don La Greca: Oilers in seven

Steve Levy: Oilers in seven

Vince Masi: Oilers in seven

Victoria Matiash: Oilers in six

Barry Melrose: Oilers in seven

Arda Ocal: Oilers in six

Greg Wyshynski: Jets in seven

Consensus pick: Oilers (13/16)

West Division

Sean Allen: Avs in four

Ben Arledge: Avs in four

Pierre Becquey: Avs in five

John Buccigross: Avs in six

Sach Chandan: Blues in six

Linda Cohn: Avs in six

Emily Kaplan: Avs in five

Nabil Karim: Avs in five

Tim Kavanagh: Avs in seven

Don La Greca: Avs in five

Steve Levy: Avs in seven

Vince Masi: Avs in four

Victoria Matiash: Avs in five

Barry Melrose: Avs in six

Arda Ocal: Avs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Avs in five

Consensus pick: Avalanche (15/16)

Sean Allen: Wild in seven

Ben Arledge: Knights in six

Pierre Becquey: Knights in five

John Buccigross: Knights in seven

Sach Chandan: Knights in five

Linda Cohn: Knights in six

Emily Kaplan: Knights in six

Nabil Karim: Knights in six

Tim Kavanagh: Knights in seven

Don La Greca: Knights in six

Steve Levy: Knights in six

Vince Masi: Knights in six

Victoria Matiash: Knights in six

Barry Melrose: Knights in five

Arda Ocal: Knights in five

Greg Wyshynski: Knights in seven

Consensus pick: Golden Knights (15/16)

Stanley Cup pick

Sean Allen: Avalanche

Ben Arledge: Golden Knights

Pierre Becquey: Maple Leafs

John Buccigross: Avalanche

Sach Chandan: Maple Leafs

Linda Cohn: Golden Knights

Emily Kaplan: Capitals

Nabil Karim: Golden Knights

Tim Kavanagh: Hurricanes

Don La Greca: Golden Knights

Steve Levy: Golden Knights

Vince Masi: Avalanche

Victoria Matiash: Avalanche

Barry Melrose: Golden Knights

Arda Ocal: Maple Leafs

Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs

Top pick: Golden Knights (six)

Conn Smythe pick

Sean Allen: Gabriel Landeskog

Ben Arledge: Mark Stone

Pierre Becquey: Auston Matthews

John Buccigross: Mikko Rantanen

Sach Chandan: Auston Matthews

Linda Cohn: Mark Stone

Emily Kaplan: Alex Ovechkin

Nabil Karim: Mark Stone

Tim Kavanagh: Sebastian Aho

Don La Greca: Marc-Andre Fleury

Steve Levy: Marc-Andre Fleury

Vince Masi: Mikko Rantanen

Victoria Matiash: Nathan MacKinnon

Barry Melrose: Alex Pietrangelo

Arda Ocal: Mitchell Marner

Greg Wyshynski: Auston Matthews