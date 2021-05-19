Nathan MacKinnon scores a goal in the third period for the Avalanche vs. the Blues. (0:34)

The NHL has retested some teams for COVID on Wednesday after what it believed were false positive results from one U.S.-based lab on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Blues were one of at least two playoff teams impacted, both of whom were scheduled to play Wednesday night.

"We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players. We have been in touch with and are working with the league to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon. The league will provide a further update when we have more information," said Doug Armstrong, the team's president of hockey operations and general manager.

The Blues were the only active team to have players on the NHL's COVID-related absences list Tuesday. Forward David Perron, their leading scorer, missed Game 1 of their series with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Forward Nathan Walker and defenseman Jake Walman were also on the list.

The Blues said Jake Walman, on the COVID-related absences list Tuesday, was a rare "breakthrough case" of COVID after vaccination. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Walman was a notable absence because the Blues said he was the rare "breakthrough case" of COVID after vaccination. He was placed on the list May 12 after the team asked for additional testing.

An NHL source said the teams hoped for a resolution of the testing issue by the afternoon.

There is still consistent testing of players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the NHL announced in May that it would be easing COVID restrictions for U.S. teams once 85% of their traveling party was fully vaccinated. Those teams could have players gather in groups and not undergo PCR testing on off-days, among other perks.

Well over 100 NHL players missed time in the regular season after making the NHL's COVID-related absences list. Multiple teams had their seasons interrupted by COVID outbreaks, including the Vancouver Canucks, who were scheduled to finish their regular season on Wednesday, the same day as Game 3 of the first round for Boston and Washington.