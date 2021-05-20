John Davidson is expected to return to the Columbus Blue Jackets as president of hockey operations, according to a report.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the news Wednesday, saying an announcement could come as early as Thursday. Davidson and the team did not immediately respond to messages seeking confirmation.

Davidson was hired by Columbus in October 2012 after six years as president of the St. Louis Blues. Davidson was at the helm when the franchise hired both general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and coach John Tortorella, who recently completed his time with the franchise after six years. Davidson is credited with helping to grow the Blue Jackets' stature and fan base during his time in Columbus.

Davidson left the Jackets in May 2019 to return to the New York Rangers, where he competed as a player and worked as a broadcaster. He served as team president until earlier this month, when the team parted ways with Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton following the Rangers' fourth straight season outside of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Davidson, 68, a goaltender in the NHL from 1973 to 1983, issued a statement after the Rangers' decision, thanking the fans and the city.

"I am very proud of the work we have done," he said, "and believe this team's future is very bright."