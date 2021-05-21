Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green has agreed to a multiyear contract with the team, ending speculation that the two sides would walk away from each other after a disappointing season.

"Coaching the Vancouver Canucks has been a privilege and I am excited at the opportunity to continue behind the bench with this team," Green said in a statement. "I believe this young team and organization is on the rise. They have shown character, a strong will to win and we expect big things in the years ahead."

Green, 50, coached the Canucks without a contract beyond the 2020-21 season. His status was in question after the Canucks followed a strong run in the 2020 playoffs -- advancing to the conference semifinals, where they took the Vegas Golden Knights to seven games -- with a 23-28-4 season in which they finished last in the all-Canadian North Division.

But the season was a tumultuous one. The Canucks had injuries to players such as star Elias Pettersson, who was limited to 26 games. They had a major COVID-19 outbreak at the end of March, causing the postponement of eight games and keeping the team out of action for 24 days.

Green, who was hired in April 2017, has a 125-132-32 record in 289 regular-season games. He ranks fifth in franchise history in games coached and wins.

"Our plan has always been to draft and develop a young core and surround them with supporting players who can help us win," said general manager Jim Benning, who was also retained by the team. "We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis is the right coach to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs."