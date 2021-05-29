The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin on Saturday, with the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Islanders. On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche begin their series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The North Division is a little behind, so the Winnipeg Jets are waiting to see whether they'll face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Montreal Canadiens in Round 2.

How will each of these series play out?

We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

East Division

Ben Arledge: Isles in six

Pierre Becquey: Isles in seven

John Buccigross: Bruins in seven

Sach Chandan: Bruins in seven

Linda Cohn: Bruins in six

Emily Kaplan: Bruins in seven

Nabil Karim: Bruins in six

Tim Kavanagh: Isles in seven

Victoria Matiash: Bruins in seven

Barry Melrose: Bruins in six

Arda Ocal: Bruins in six

Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in six

Consensus pick: Bruins (9/12)

Central Division

Ben Arledge: Lightning in six

Pierre Becquey: Lightning in seven

John Buccigross: Lightning in seven

Sach Chandan: Lightning in six

Linda Cohn: Lightning in six

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Nabil Karim: Lightning in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Canes in six

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six

Barry Melrose: Lightning in six

Arda Ocal: Lightning in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Canes in seven

Consensus pick: Lightning (10/12)

West Division

Ben Arledge: Knights in seven

Pierre Becquey: Avs in seven

John Buccigross: Avs in seven

Sach Chandan: Avs in five

Linda Cohn: Knights in seven

Emily Kaplan: Avs in six

Nabil Karim: Avs in six

Tim Kavanagh: Knights in six

Victoria Matiash: Avs in seven

Barry Melrose: Avs in seven

Arda Ocal: Avs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Avs in six

Consensus pick: Avalanche (9/12)