          2021 NHL playoffs: Picks for each second-round series

          The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin on Saturday, with the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Islanders. On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche begin their series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The North Division is a little behind, so the Winnipeg Jets are waiting to see whether they'll face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Montreal Canadiens in Round 2.

          How will each of these series play out?

          We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

          Jump to:
          BOS-NYI | CAR-TB | COL-VGS

          East Division

          No. 3 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

          Ben Arledge: Isles in six
          Pierre Becquey: Isles in seven
          John Buccigross: Bruins in seven
          Sach Chandan: Bruins in seven
          Linda Cohn: Bruins in six
          Emily Kaplan: Bruins in seven
          Nabil Karim: Bruins in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Isles in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Bruins in seven
          Barry Melrose: Bruins in six
          Arda Ocal: Bruins in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in six

          Consensus pick: Bruins (9/12)

          Central Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
          Pierre Becquey: Lightning in seven
          John Buccigross: Lightning in seven
          Sach Chandan: Lightning in six
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in six
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
          Nabil Karim: Lightning in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Canes in six
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
          Barry Melrose: Lightning in six
          Arda Ocal: Lightning in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Canes in seven

          Consensus pick: Lightning (10/12)

          West Division

          No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 2 Vegas Golden Knights

          Ben Arledge: Knights in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Avs in seven
          John Buccigross: Avs in seven
          Sach Chandan: Avs in five
          Linda Cohn: Knights in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Avs in six
          Nabil Karim: Avs in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Knights in six
          Victoria Matiash: Avs in seven
          Barry Melrose: Avs in seven
          Arda Ocal: Avs in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Avs in six

          Consensus pick: Avalanche (9/12)