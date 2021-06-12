We're down to the final four teams in contention for the Stanley Cup. Our No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup pits the Vegas Golden Knights against the Montreal Canadiens. Vegas was one of the top Cup favorites at the start of the postseason, while Montreal was not. But the Habs have relished their role as underdogs.

Meanwhile, it's a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals, as the Tampa Bay Lightning's repeat bid continues against the New York Islanders.

How will each of these series play out?

We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

More: Playoff schedule | Playoff Central

Ben Arledge: Knights in six

Pierre Becquey: Knights in five

John Buccigross: Knights in seven

Sach Chandan: Canadiens in seven

Linda Cohn: Knights in six

Emily Kaplan: Knights in five

Nabil Karim: Knights in six

Tim Kavanagh: Knights in six

Don La Greca: Knights in six

Steve Levy: Knights in six

Vince Masi: Knights in five

Victoria Matiash: Knights in six

Barry Melrose: Knights in five

Arda Ocal: Canadiens in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Knights in five

Consensus pick: Knights (13/15)

Ben Arledge: Lightning in seven

Pierre Becquey: Islanders in seven

John Buccigross: Lightning in six

Sach Chandan: Islanders in six

Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven

Emily Kaplan: Islanders in six

Nabil Karim: Lightning in six

Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in seven

Don La Greca: Islanders in seven

Steve Levy: Islanders in seven

Vince Masi: Islanders in six

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six

Barry Melrose: Lightning in six

Arda Ocal: Islanders in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

Consensus pick: Lightning (8/15)