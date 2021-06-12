        <
          2021 NHL playoffs: Picks for each Stanley Cup semifinal series

          We're down to the final four teams in contention for the Stanley Cup. Our No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup pits the Vegas Golden Knights against the Montreal Canadiens. Vegas was one of the top Cup favorites at the start of the postseason, while Montreal was not. But the Habs have relished their role as underdogs.

          Meanwhile, it's a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals, as the Tampa Bay Lightning's repeat bid continues against the New York Islanders.

          How will each of these series play out?

          We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

          Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens

          Ben Arledge: Knights in six
          Pierre Becquey: Knights in five
          John Buccigross: Knights in seven
          Sach Chandan: Canadiens in seven
          Linda Cohn: Knights in six
          Emily Kaplan: Knights in five
          Nabil Karim: Knights in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Knights in six
          Don La Greca: Knights in six
          Steve Levy: Knights in six
          Vince Masi: Knights in five
          Victoria Matiash: Knights in six
          Barry Melrose: Knights in five
          Arda Ocal: Canadiens in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Knights in five

          Consensus pick: Knights (13/15)

          Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

          Ben Arledge: Lightning in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Islanders in seven
          John Buccigross: Lightning in six
          Sach Chandan: Islanders in six
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Islanders in six
          Nabil Karim: Lightning in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in seven
          Don La Greca: Islanders in seven
          Steve Levy: Islanders in seven
          Vince Masi: Islanders in six
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
          Barry Melrose: Lightning in six
          Arda Ocal: Islanders in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

          Consensus pick: Lightning (8/15)