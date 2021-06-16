TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov briefly left Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinal against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a high-speed collision with center Brayden Point on Tuesday night.

Varlamov left 13 minutes, 5 seconds into the first period and was replaced by rookie Ilya Sorokin, who stopped all six shots he faced.

Varlamov reentered the game to start the second period.

The play that took Varlamov out was a controversial one. Point received a pass as he skated through the slot toward the Islanders' goal. New York defenseman Adam Pelech appeared to forcefully cross-check Point into Varlamov, bowling the Islanders goalie over and sending Point tumbling into the net.

Rule 69.1 in the NHL states: "If an attacking player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by a defending player so as to cause him to come into contact with the goalkeeper, such contact will not be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule, provided the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact."

Nevertheless, Point was assessed a minor penalty for goalie interference. Brock Nelson of the Islanders scored 20 seconds into the ensuing power play to tie the game, answering Point's goal from earlier in the game.