Artturi Lehkonen scores the overtime goal to lift the Canadiens past the Golden Knights and into the Stanley Cup Final. (0:43)

The Montreal Canadiens are going to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 6 at home in overtime on Thursday to continue its improbable run. Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into OT.

No Canadian team has hoisted the Stanley Cup since Montreal won in 1993. Few predicted the Habs would be the last Canadian team standing this year. Ahead of the postseason, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill listed Montreal at +3500 to win the Cup.

The last time a Canadian team even made the Stanley Cup Final was the 2011 Vancouver Canucks. Before this current 28-year title drought, the longest the NHL had gone without awarding a Stanley Cup to a Canadian team was a six-year stretch between 1936 to 1941.

The Canadiens have won an NHL-record 24 Stanley Cups. They will face the winner of Friday's Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final, which could begin as soon as Monday.

Closing out Vegas in Game 6 was an extra reason for celebration, as the game fell on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, one of Quebec's biggest holidays.

The Canadiens won three straight elimination games against the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round to complete a stunning comeback. Montreal then swept the Jets in the second round.

Even after reaching the semifinals, the Habs had to overcome obstacles. They missed one of their top defensemen, Jeff Petry, in Game 1. Montreal's home games at the Bell Center had 3,500 fans compared to nearly 18,000 rocking Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The Canadiens have also been without head coach Dominique Ducharme the past four games of the series as he is isolating after positive COVID tests.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson ran the bench from Game 3 on in this series; Richardson is technically the interim interim coach, as Ducharme replaced Claude Julien when he was fired in February.

Montreal goaltender Carey Price was a star in this series -- continuing his strong postseason after a less-than-stellar regular season. The Habs 1-3-1 defensive structure completely clogged Vegas in the neutral zone, frustrating forwards who typically generate offense off the rush. Only four different Vegas forwards scored in the series, with only two (Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith) in the top six. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was held without a point.

"We were kind of going into this series as underdogs, and they probably thought they were going to have more puck possession and do more stuff on the power play," Montreal defenseman Erik Gustafsson said Wednesday. "But I think we've been on them from Game 1."

The Canadiens got a boost from their young forwards. There have been 19 goals scored in this postseason by players 21-and-under; 14 of them have been scored by Canadiens. That includes rookie forward Cole Caufield, who led all players with four goals in the Vegas series.