        <
        >

          2021 NHL playoffs: Picks for the Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe Trophy

          play
          Stephen A. lets P.K. Subban explain the Stanley Cup Final (2:21)

          P.K. Subban joins Stephen A. Smith to look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final between the Canadiens and the Lightning. (2:21)

          7:02 AM ET
          • NHL Insiders

          The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is set to begin on Monday, as the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Montreal Canadiens. While these two teams would usually play each other frequently in the regular season as members of the Atlantic Division, Game 1 will be the first time they have played this season, because the divisions were realigned due to COVID protocols.

          Will the Lightning earn their second straight Cup, or will the underdog Canadiens continue their glorious run? Plus, which player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP? Our panelists make their picks below.

          More: Cup Final schedule | Series preview

          Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

          Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
          Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six
          John Buccigross: Lightning in four
          Sach Chandan: Canadiens in six
          Linda Cohn: Canadiens in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
          Nabil Karim: Canadiens in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six
          Don La Greca: Lightning in five
          Steve Levy: Canadiens in seven
          Vince Masi: Lightning in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six
          Barry Melrose: Lightning in six
          Arda Ocal: Canadiens in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

          Consensus pick: Lightning (10/15)

          Conn Smythe Trophy

          Ben Arledge: Brayden Point
          Pierre Becquey: Nikita Kucherov
          John Buccigross: Andrei Vasilevskiy
          Sach Chandan: Carey Price
          Linda Cohn: Carey Price
          Emily Kaplan: Andrei Vasilevskiy
          Nabil Karim: Carey Price
          Tim Kavanagh: Andrei Vasilevskiy
          Don La Greca: Brayden Point
          Steve Levy: Carey Price
          Vince Masi: Andrei Vasilevskiy
          Victoria Matiash: Brayden Point
          Barry Melrose: Nikita Kucherov
          Arda Ocal: Carey Price
          Greg Wyshynski: Andrei Vasilevskiy

          Leaders: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Carey Price (5)