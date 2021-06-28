P.K. Subban joins Stephen A. Smith to look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final between the Canadiens and the Lightning. (2:21)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is set to begin on Monday, as the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Montreal Canadiens. While these two teams would usually play each other frequently in the regular season as members of the Atlantic Division, Game 1 will be the first time they have played this season, because the divisions were realigned due to COVID protocols.

Will the Lightning earn their second straight Cup, or will the underdog Canadiens continue their glorious run? Plus, which player will be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP? Our panelists make their picks below.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Ben Arledge: Lightning in six

Pierre Becquey: Lightning in six

John Buccigross: Lightning in four

Sach Chandan: Canadiens in six

Linda Cohn: Canadiens in seven

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Nabil Karim: Canadiens in six

Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six

Don La Greca: Lightning in five

Steve Levy: Canadiens in seven

Vince Masi: Lightning in seven

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in six

Barry Melrose: Lightning in six

Arda Ocal: Canadiens in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

Consensus pick: Lightning (10/15)

Conn Smythe Trophy

Ben Arledge: Brayden Point

Pierre Becquey: Nikita Kucherov

John Buccigross: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sach Chandan: Carey Price

Linda Cohn: Carey Price

Emily Kaplan: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Nabil Karim: Carey Price

Tim Kavanagh: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Don La Greca: Brayden Point

Steve Levy: Carey Price

Vince Masi: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Victoria Matiash: Brayden Point

Barry Melrose: Nikita Kucherov

Arda Ocal: Carey Price

Greg Wyshynski: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Leaders: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Carey Price (5)