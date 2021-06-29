The Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have agreed to an eight-year, $41 million contract before he reached unrestricted free agency this offseason, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

His $5.125 million cap hit is lower than that of his previous contract, which was $6 million annually on a seven-year deal. His new contact, which was first reported by TSN, also carries a no-movement clause. His prior deal had no trade protection.

Nugent-Hopkins, 28, has spent his entire 10-season career with the Oilers after they selected him first overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this season, skating to a minus-4. While he is a natural center, the Oilers have used Nugent-Hopkins on the wing with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in recent years.

"I love being an Oiler. I always have. My goal has always been to stay an Oiler," Nugent-Hopkins said after the season. "It's something I've taken a lot of pride in for the last 10 years."