The Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators on Thursday for two draft picks.

The Kings sent a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick in the trade for Arvidsson, who has three more years on his contract with a $4.25 million cap hit.

Arvidsson, 28, has spent all seven seasons of his NHL career with the Predators. He scored over 30 goals twice, playing an integral role on the team's dominant top line with center Ryan Johansen and forward Filip Forsberg. But his numbers have trailed off, going from 2.6 points per 60 minutes in 2016-19 to 1.8 points per 60 minutes over the past two seasons.

This season, Arvidsson had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games.

"We want to thank Viktor for all he did to propel our organization forward during his time with the Predators," general manager David Poile said in a statement. "His work ethic, tenacity and goal-scoring ability -- as shown by his franchise single-season record of 34 goals during the 2018-19 season -- made him a key part of our teams that reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, won the 2018 Presidents' Trophy and earned back-to-back Central Division titles. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward in Los Angeles."

For Nashville, the trade removes a player it might have needed to protect in the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, opening another slot for a forward. More important, it increases the considerable offseason cap space the Predators have: With 14 players under contract for 2021-23, it's estimated they're $22.86 million under the salary cap.

The trade gives Los Angeles an accomplished winger to play on the left side, joining Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe on the depth chart. As the Kings continue to cycle back to contention in their rebuild, Arvidsson is the kind of veteran top-line player their increasingly younger roster lacks -- and one with a very friendly cap number for the next three seasons.