Forward Alex Killorn, who hasn't played since taking a puck off his skate in Game 1, is still considered doubtful as the Tampa Bay Lightning try to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Killorn was on the ice for warm-ups prior to Game 4 but did not play. He also did not take part in an optional skate on Wednesday morning.

"I'd say Killorn is probably in the same situation he was the last game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "Probably doubtful."

Cooper said the Lightning won't have any lineup changes if Killorn is out again. After Tyler Johnson spent time in Killorn's spot on the wing with Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli for Games 2 and 3, winger Ross Colton moved up to skate with them in Game 4. Johnson returned to center on the team's fourth line with Pat Maroon and Mathieu Joseph, which generated the tying goal in the third period before Montreal won in overtime to prevent a Tampa Bay sweep.

Killorn is not only a key offensive forward for the Lightning but also a valuable special teams player who contributes to the first power-play unit and on the penalty kill.

"He's a great player. He's got his fingerprints all over this team," said winger Blake Coleman. "He's great 5-on-5 and a good puck possession guy. He's physical. There's not many things he doesn't do for us. We certainly miss him when he's not in the lineup, but thankfully we have a 'next man up' mentality and a lot of depth in this room. But there are certainly areas where his presence is missed."

With a win in Game 5, the Lightning would become the first home team to raise the Stanley Cup since 2015, when they watched the Blackhawks celebrate in Chicago. Tampa Bay is 14-0 in the playoffs after a loss since the start of the 2020 tournament.