The Colorado Avalanche have opened as the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup in the 2021-22 NHL season, according to Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

The Avalanche, who won the Presidents' Trophy for the NHL's best record this season, are +500 to win next year's Stanley Cup. The Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the Avalanche in the 2021 playoffs, have the second-best odds at +550.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who won their second straight Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, are +600 to make it three in a row. The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs follow at +1400.

The Montreal Canadiens, who lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Lightning, open at +2000 to win it all next season.

The most interesting odds for 2021-22 belong to the Seattle Kraken. Call it the "Golden Knights Effect" after Vegas went to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. The Kraken, who don't even have a roster yet, have the same opening odds (+10000) as six other teams and have better odds to win the Cup than the Buffalo Sabres (+15000) and Detroit Red Wings (+20000).

The top 14 teams all made the postseason this season, with the Edmonton Oilers, and their +2500 price, among those rounding out that group: Avalanche +500; Golden Knights +550; Lightning +600; Bruins +1400; Hurricanes +1400; Maple Leafs +1400; Canadiens +2000; New York Islanders +2000; Washington Capitals +2000; Oilers +2500; Florida Panthers +2500; Minnesota Wild +2500 and Pittsburgh Penguins +2500.

The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, both at +3000, follow from there after disappointing seasons in which they did not qualify for the postseason.

From there, it's a mish-mash of rebuilding clubs and other franchises that have several moves to make in the coming months: Dallas Stars +4000; St. Louis Blues +4000; Calgary Flames +5000; Nashville Predators +5000; Winnipeg Jets +5000; Vancouver Canucks +6000 ;Los Angeles Kings +7500; Chicago Blackhawks +8000; Anaheim Ducks +10000; Arizona Coyotes +10000; Columbus Blue Jackets +10000; New Jersey Devils +10000; Ottawa Senators +10000; Kraken +10000; San Jose Sharks +10000; Sabres +15000 and Red Wings +20000.