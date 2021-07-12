The Edmonton Oilers acquired Chicago Blackhawks star defenseman Duncan Keith on Monday in a trade for defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Keith waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade. He has reportedly expressed a desire to be closer to his son in British Columbia.

There was no salary retained in the trade by Chicago. Keith has two years left on his 13-year contract at $5,538,462 against the salary cap.

Keith has played 1,192 regular-season games in the NHL, all of them with the Blackhawks. With his departure, only Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain from the core that won three Stanley Cups.

Keith won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2015. In his career, he has 105 goals and 520 assists and is a plus-144. He won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2009-10 and 2013-14.

Keith will go down as one of the best Blackhawks of all time and is almost assured of making the Hall of Fame.

But recent years have not been kind to Keith or the Blackhawks. His effectiveness as a defenseman has declined for several seasons, and specifically since 2019. His points per 60 minutes and puck-possession numbers have declined in consecutive seasons. His minus-8 goals scored above average was third worst for any NHL player over the past two seasons (minimum 100 games). This season, Keith had 15 points in 54 games, skating to a minus-13.

With the Blackhawks in a rebuild, however, the 37-year-old was asked to skate a team-high 23 minutes and 25 seconds per game last season. Chicago also had some of the worst team defensive metrics in the league.

Jones, 24, finished his third NHL season, all with the Oilers, with four assists in 33 games, skating to a career-low 13:36 per game. He has 19 points in 93 games in the NHL, skating to a minus-17.

Jones is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. The Blackhawks are one of the rumored destinations for Seth Jones, whom the Blue Jackets are expected to trade before next season.