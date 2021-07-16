        <
          2021 NHL draft order: All 224 picks over seven rounds for all 32 teams

          The Buffalo Sabres will have the first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images
          6:45 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2021 NHL draft will be held in a virtual format from July 23-24. Here is an updated list of all 224 picks for every team over the course of seven rounds. The Buffalo Sabres will have the first pick after winning the draft lottery. The expansion Seattle Kraken will make their first pick in franchise history at No. 2, and the Anaheim Ducks will pick third.

          The top prospects available include Owen Power and Matthew Beniers from the University of Michigan, as well as Luke Hughes, Dylan Guenther, and more. You can catch the first round live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET on July 23.

          Round 1

          1. Buffalo Sabres
          2. Seattle Kraken
          3. Anaheim Ducks
          4. New Jersey Devils
          5. Columbus Blue Jackets
          6. Detroit Red Wings
          7. San Jose Sharks
          8. Los Angeles Kings
          9. Vancouver Canucks
          10. Ottawa Senators
          11. Forfeited pick*
          12. Chicago Blackhawks
          13. Calgary Flames
          14. Philadelphia Flyers
          15. Dallas Stars
          16. New York Rangers
          17. St. Louis Blues
          18. Winnipeg Jets
          19. Nashville Predators
          20. Edmonton Oilers
          21. Boston Bruins
          22. Minnesota Wild
          23. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)
          24. Florida Panthers
          25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR)
          26. Minnesota Wild (from PIT)
          27. Carolina Hurricanes
          28. Colorado Avalanche
          29. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)
          30. Vegas Golden Knights
          31. Montreal Canadiens
          32. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TBL)

          *Pick 11 - The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2021 first-round pick, as well as last year's second-round pick, after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing.

          Round 2

          33. Buffalo Sabres
          34. Anaheim Ducks
          35. Seattle Kraken
          36. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD)
          37. Arizona Coyotes (from CBJ-OTT)
          38. Detroit Red Wings
          39. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)
          40. Nashville Predators (from LAK)
          41. Vancouver Canucks
          42. Ottawa Senators
          43. Arizona Coyotes
          44. Chicago Blackhawks
          45. Calgary Flames
          46. Philadelphia Flyers
          47. Dallas Stars
          48. Detroit Red Wings (from NYR)
          49. Los Angeles Kings (from STL-VGK-BUF)
          50. Winnipeg Jets
          51. Nashville Predators
          52. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)
          53. Buffalo Sabres (from BOS)
          54. Minnesota Wild
          55. Washington Capitals
          56. Florida Panthers
          57. Toronto Maple Leafs
          58. Pittsburgh Penguins
          59. Carolina Hurricanes
          60. New York Islanders (from COL)
          61. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)
          62. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK)
          63. Montreal Canadiens
          64. Montreal Canadiens (from TBL)

          Round 3

          65. New York Rangers (from BUF)
          66. Anaheim Ducks
          67. Seattle Kraken
          68. New Jersey Devils
          69. Columbus Blue Jackets
          70. Detroit Red Wings
          71. San Jose Sharks
          72. Los Angeles Kings
          73. Vancouver Canucks
          74. Ottawa Senators
          75. Washington Capitals (from ARI-NJD)
          76. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)
          77. Calgary Flames
          78. Philadelphia Flyers
          79. Dallas Stars
          80. New York Rangers
          81. St. Louis Blues
          82. Winnipeg Jets
          83. Nashville Predators
          84. Calgary Flames (from EDM)
          85. Boston Bruins
          86. Minnesota Wild
          87. Montreal Canadiens (from WSH-SJS)
          88. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
          89. Los Angeles Kings (from TOR)
          90. Minnesota Wild (from PIT-SJS)
          91. Carolina Hurricanes
          92. Colorado Avalanche
          93. New York Islanders
          94. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)
          95. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)
          96. Tampa Bay Lightning

          Round 4

          97. Buffalo Sabres
          98. Anaheim Ducks
          99. Seattle Kraken
          100. New Jersey Devils
          101. Columbus Blue Jackets
          102. Detroit Red Wings
          103. San Jose Sharks
          104. New York Rangers (from LAK)
          105. Chicago Blackhawks (from VAN)
          106. New York Rangers (from OTT)
          107. Arizona Coyotes
          108. Chicago Blackhawks
          109. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)
          110. Philadelphia Flyers
          111. Dallas Stars
          112. New York Rangers
          113. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)
          114. Vegas Golden Knights (from WPG)
          115. Nashville Predators
          116. Edmonton Oilers
          117. Boston Bruins
          118. Minnesota Wild
          119. Washington Capitals
          120. Florida Panthers
          121. San Jose Sharks (from TOR)
          122. Arizona Coyotes (from PIT)
          123. Carolina Hurricanes
          124. Nashville Predators (from COL-OTT)
          125. New York Islanders
          126. Montreal Canadiens (from VGK)
          127. Montreal Canadiens
          128. Detroit Red Wings (from TBL)

          Round 5

          129. New Jersey Devils (from BUF)
          130. Anaheim Ducks
          131. Seattle Kraken
          132. Columbus Blue Jackets (from NJD)
          133. Columbus Blue Jackets
          134. Detroit Red Wings
          135. San Jose Sharks
          136. Los Angeles Kings
          137. Vancouver Canucks
          138. Detroit Red Wings (from OTT-MTL)
          139. Arizona Coyotes
          140. Vancouver Canucks (from CHI)
          141. Calgary Flames
          142. Montreal Canadiens (from PHI)
          143. Dallas Stars
          144. New York Rangers
          145. St. Louis Blues
          146. Winnipeg Jets
          147. Nashville Predators
          148. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM-OTT)
          149. Boston Bruins
          150. Minnesota Wild
          151. Washington Capitals
          152. Florida Panthers
          153. Toronto Maple Leafs
          154. Pittsburgh Penguins
          155. Vegas Golden Knights (from CAR)
          156. San Jose Sharks (from COL)
          157. New York Islanders
          158. Philadelphia Flyers (from VGK-WSH)
          159. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)
          160. Tampa Bay Lightning

          Round 6

          161. Buffalo Sabres
          162. Anaheim Ducks
          163. Seattle Kraken
          164. New Jersey Devils
          165. Columbus Blue Jackets
          166. Detroit Red Wings
          167. San Jose Sharks
          168. Los Angeles Kings
          169. Vancouver Canucks
          170. Ottawa Senators
          171. Arizona Coyotes
          172. Chicago Blackhawks
          173. Calgary Flames
          174. Philadelphia Flyers
          175. Dallas Stars
          176. New York Rangers
          177. St. Louis Blues
          178. Vancouver Canucks (from WPG)
          179. Nashville Predators
          180. Edmonton Oilers
          181. Boston Bruins
          182. Minnesota Wild
          183. Washington Capitals
          184. Florida Panthers
          185. Toronto Maple Leafs
          186. Edmonton Oilers (from PIT)
          187. Carolina Hurricanes
          188. Buffalo Sabres (from COL)
          189. New York Islanders
          190. Vegas Golden Knights
          191. Montreal Canadiens
          192. Tampa Bay Lightning

          Round 7

          193. Buffalo Sabres
          194. Pittsburgh Penguins (from ANA)
          195. Seattle Kraken
          196. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NJD)
          197. Columbus Blue Jackets
          198. St. Louis Blues (from DET)
          199. San Jose Sharks
          200. Carolina Hurricanes (from LAK)
          201. Vancouver Canucks
          202. Ottawa Senators
          203. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)
          204. Chicago Blackhawks
          205. Calgary Flames
          206. Philadelphia Flyers
          207. Dallas Stars
          208. New York Rangers
          209. Carolina Hurricanes (from STL)
          210. Florida Panthers (from WPG)
          211. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NSH)
          212. Edmonton Oilers
          213. Boston Bruins
          214. Minnesota Wild
          215. Pittsburgh Penguins (from WSH)
          216. Chicago Blackhawks (from FLA)
          217. Boston Bruins (from TOR)
          218. Pittsburgh Penguins
          219. Carolina Hurricanes
          220. Colorado Avalanche
          221. New York Islanders
          222. Vegas Golden Knights
          223. Montreal Canadiens
          224. Tampa Bay Lightning