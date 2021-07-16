2021 NHL draft order: All 224 picks over seven rounds for all 32 teams

The 2021 NHL draft will be held in a virtual format from July 23-24. Here is an updated list of all 224 picks for every team over the course of seven rounds. The Buffalo Sabres will have the first pick after winning the draft lottery. The expansion Seattle Kraken will make their first pick in franchise history at No. 2, and the Anaheim Ducks will pick third.

The top prospects available include Owen Power and Matthew Beniers from the University of Michigan, as well as Luke Hughes, Dylan Guenther, and more. You can catch the first round live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET on July 23.

Round 1

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Forfeited pick*

12. Chicago Blackhawks

13. Calgary Flames

14. Philadelphia Flyers

15. Dallas Stars

16. New York Rangers

17. St. Louis Blues

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Nashville Predators

20. Edmonton Oilers

21. Boston Bruins

22. Minnesota Wild

23. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

24. Florida Panthers

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR)

26. Minnesota Wild (from PIT)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Colorado Avalanche

29. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)

30. Vegas Golden Knights

31. Montreal Canadiens

32. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TBL)

*Pick 11 - The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2021 first-round pick, as well as last year's second-round pick, after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing.

Round 2

33. Buffalo Sabres

34. Anaheim Ducks

35. Seattle Kraken

36. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD)

37. Arizona Coyotes (from CBJ-OTT)

38. Detroit Red Wings

39. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

40. Nashville Predators (from LAK)

41. Vancouver Canucks

42. Ottawa Senators

43. Arizona Coyotes

44. Chicago Blackhawks

45. Calgary Flames

46. Philadelphia Flyers

47. Dallas Stars

48. Detroit Red Wings (from NYR)

49. Los Angeles Kings (from STL-VGK-BUF)

50. Winnipeg Jets

51. Nashville Predators

52. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

53. Buffalo Sabres (from BOS)

54. Minnesota Wild

55. Washington Capitals

56. Florida Panthers

57. Toronto Maple Leafs

58. Pittsburgh Penguins

59. Carolina Hurricanes

60. New York Islanders (from COL)

61. New Jersey Devils (from NYI)

62. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK)

63. Montreal Canadiens

64. Montreal Canadiens (from TBL)

Round 3

65. New York Rangers (from BUF)

66. Anaheim Ducks

67. Seattle Kraken

68. New Jersey Devils

69. Columbus Blue Jackets

70. Detroit Red Wings

71. San Jose Sharks

72. Los Angeles Kings

73. Vancouver Canucks

74. Ottawa Senators

75. Washington Capitals (from ARI-NJD)

76. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

77. Calgary Flames

78. Philadelphia Flyers

79. Dallas Stars

80. New York Rangers

81. St. Louis Blues

82. Winnipeg Jets

83. Nashville Predators

84. Calgary Flames (from EDM)

85. Boston Bruins

86. Minnesota Wild

87. Montreal Canadiens (from WSH-SJS)

88. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

89. Los Angeles Kings (from TOR)

90. Minnesota Wild (from PIT-SJS)

91. Carolina Hurricanes

92. Colorado Avalanche

93. New York Islanders

94. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)

95. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)

96. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

97. Buffalo Sabres

98. Anaheim Ducks

99. Seattle Kraken

100. New Jersey Devils

101. Columbus Blue Jackets

102. Detroit Red Wings

103. San Jose Sharks

104. New York Rangers (from LAK)

105. Chicago Blackhawks (from VAN)

106. New York Rangers (from OTT)

107. Arizona Coyotes

108. Chicago Blackhawks

109. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

110. Philadelphia Flyers

111. Dallas Stars

112. New York Rangers

113. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

114. Vegas Golden Knights (from WPG)

115. Nashville Predators

116. Edmonton Oilers

117. Boston Bruins

118. Minnesota Wild

119. Washington Capitals

120. Florida Panthers

121. San Jose Sharks (from TOR)

122. Arizona Coyotes (from PIT)

123. Carolina Hurricanes

124. Nashville Predators (from COL-OTT)

125. New York Islanders

126. Montreal Canadiens (from VGK)

127. Montreal Canadiens

128. Detroit Red Wings (from TBL)

Round 5

129. New Jersey Devils (from BUF)

130. Anaheim Ducks

131. Seattle Kraken

132. Columbus Blue Jackets (from NJD)

133. Columbus Blue Jackets

134. Detroit Red Wings

135. San Jose Sharks

136. Los Angeles Kings

137. Vancouver Canucks

138. Detroit Red Wings (from OTT-MTL)

139. Arizona Coyotes

140. Vancouver Canucks (from CHI)

141. Calgary Flames

142. Montreal Canadiens (from PHI)

143. Dallas Stars

144. New York Rangers

145. St. Louis Blues

146. Winnipeg Jets

147. Nashville Predators

148. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM-OTT)

149. Boston Bruins

150. Minnesota Wild

151. Washington Capitals

152. Florida Panthers

153. Toronto Maple Leafs

154. Pittsburgh Penguins

155. Vegas Golden Knights (from CAR)

156. San Jose Sharks (from COL)

157. New York Islanders

158. Philadelphia Flyers (from VGK-WSH)

159. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)

160. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 6

161. Buffalo Sabres

162. Anaheim Ducks

163. Seattle Kraken

164. New Jersey Devils

165. Columbus Blue Jackets

166. Detroit Red Wings

167. San Jose Sharks

168. Los Angeles Kings

169. Vancouver Canucks

170. Ottawa Senators

171. Arizona Coyotes

172. Chicago Blackhawks

173. Calgary Flames

174. Philadelphia Flyers

175. Dallas Stars

176. New York Rangers

177. St. Louis Blues

178. Vancouver Canucks (from WPG)

179. Nashville Predators

180. Edmonton Oilers

181. Boston Bruins

182. Minnesota Wild

183. Washington Capitals

184. Florida Panthers

185. Toronto Maple Leafs

186. Edmonton Oilers (from PIT)

187. Carolina Hurricanes

188. Buffalo Sabres (from COL)

189. New York Islanders

190. Vegas Golden Knights

191. Montreal Canadiens

192. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

193. Buffalo Sabres

194. Pittsburgh Penguins (from ANA)

195. Seattle Kraken

196. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NJD)

197. Columbus Blue Jackets

198. St. Louis Blues (from DET)

199. San Jose Sharks

200. Carolina Hurricanes (from LAK)

201. Vancouver Canucks

202. Ottawa Senators

203. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

204. Chicago Blackhawks

205. Calgary Flames

206. Philadelphia Flyers

207. Dallas Stars

208. New York Rangers

209. Carolina Hurricanes (from STL)

210. Florida Panthers (from WPG)

211. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NSH)

212. Edmonton Oilers

213. Boston Bruins

214. Minnesota Wild

215. Pittsburgh Penguins (from WSH)

216. Chicago Blackhawks (from FLA)

217. Boston Bruins (from TOR)

218. Pittsburgh Penguins

219. Carolina Hurricanes

220. Colorado Avalanche

221. New York Islanders

222. Vegas Golden Knights

223. Montreal Canadiens

224. Tampa Bay Lightning