The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract, general manager Jim Nill announced Saturday.

The deal links Heiskanen to the Stars through the 2028-29 season.

Only five NHL defensemen count more against the salary cap next season than Heiskanen's $8.45 million cap hit. The deal could set the bar for other restricted free agent defensemen like Colorado's Cale Makar and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes this year and Boston's Charlie McAvoy next year.

"We are excited to announce that we have signed Miro to a long-term contract," Nill said in a statement. "Since joining us, it has been clear that Miro is part of a collection of young, rising stars that are now playing in the National Hockey League. As an organization, we truly feel that Miro has just scratched the surface of his ability and will be in the Norris Trophy discussion for years to come."

Heiskanen was a breakout performer during the Stars' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. He then posted eight goals and 19 assists in 55 games this past season while ranking ninth in the NHL in ice time per game at 24:58.

He has 28 goals and 67 assists in 205 career regular-season games and 30 points (8 goals, 22 assists) in 40 playoff games.

The Finnish defenseman, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, will celebrate his 22nd birthday Sunday.

"It feels great to get this done," Heiskanen said in a statement. "Of course there is a lot of work to be done and we're very motivated to get back on the ice. It is very exciting to be a part of what Jim and his staff are building, and it's important to reward them for the trust they've shown with this long-term commitment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.