Hockey world shows support after Luke Prokop announces he's gay

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop becomes the first active player under NHL contract to come out as gay. (3:45)

On Monday, Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop became the first active player under NHL contract to come out as gay.

Prokop made the announcement on Instagram, saying, "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

He told ESPN that since coming out to Predators management in June, he has received support behind the scenes from the NHL. Now, that Prokop has announced publicly, that support is outpouring from the hockey community, with players and teams reaching out on social media.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Luke Prokop's (@lukeprokop_6) decision to publicly come out as gay: pic.twitter.com/4S7rWI872W — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021

NHLPA statement from Executive Director Don Fehr in support of Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop who has shared his truth. pic.twitter.com/rfOI4cPwds — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 19, 2021

The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/43grM47dJO — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021

Much respect & support Luke! https://t.co/FiHufjisRb — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) July 19, 2021

Your courage and strength are tremendous and admirable. We're with you, @lukeprokop_6, and we look forward to following your journey to the @NHL. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/OOAmpTzYJH — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) July 19, 2021

All of us across the WHL are incredibly proud of you, Luke.



Your leadership is inspiring & your courage will help so many others in the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/CShLeNxaGf — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 19, 2021

We're so proud of you, Luke.



Representation matters and your courage will help so many others. We hope that future athletes won't need to make these sort of statements & we remain committed to promoting inclusion & acceptance in our sport & supporting the LBGTQ+ community. https://t.co/tqoxNY8tZJ — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) July 19, 2021

When people feel empowered to be their authentic self, the world becomes a better place. Thank you, Luke, for being such an incredible representative for the Calgary Hitmen and our community. We're so proud that you're a member of the CSEC family. https://t.co/Zl3UfBvFD4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 19, 2021

Congrats to Edmonton product & @PredsNHL prospect Luke Prokop on this brave step forward! Representation matters everywhere. #HockeyIsForEveryone



❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/cOZGWny5es — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 19, 2021

Proud of you, Luke!



Your Devils hockey family supports you. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/A8t5whPIGa — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 19, 2021

Rooting for you Luke. — Connor Carrick (@connorcarrick) July 19, 2021

Congrats @lukeprokop_6

Thank you for your courage and trailblazing the way! https://t.co/m5wLxVl5Vl — Amanda Kessel (@AmandaKessel28) July 19, 2021

Game changing. So proud of you @lukeprokop_6 You have SO many people with you 💗 https://t.co/6nfgoL4UxD — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel) July 19, 2021