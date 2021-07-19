Hockey world shows support after Luke Prokop announces he's gay

On Monday, Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop became the first active player under NHL contract to come out as gay.
Prokop made the announcement on Instagram, saying, "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."
He told ESPN that since coming out to Predators management in June, he has received support behind the scenes from the NHL. Now, that Prokop has announced publicly, that support is outpouring from the hockey community, with players and teams reaching out on social media.
Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Luke Prokop's (@lukeprokop_6) decision to publicly come out as gay: pic.twitter.com/4S7rWI872W— NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021
NHLPA statement from Executive Director Don Fehr in support of Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop who has shared his truth. pic.twitter.com/rfOI4cPwds— NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 19, 2021
The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/43grM47dJO— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021
Much respect & support Luke! https://t.co/FiHufjisRb— Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) July 19, 2021
Your courage and strength are tremendous and admirable. We're with you, @lukeprokop_6, and we look forward to following your journey to the @NHL. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/OOAmpTzYJH— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) July 19, 2021
A statement from Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer & President @JonAdmirals. #HockeyisforEveryone #IfYouCanPlayYouCanPlay https://t.co/N0maz7VRDW pic.twitter.com/2KvZ9PZBsh— Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) July 19, 2021
All of us across the WHL are incredibly proud of you, Luke.— The WHL (@TheWHL) July 19, 2021
Your leadership is inspiring & your courage will help so many others in the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/CShLeNxaGf
We're so proud of you, Luke.— Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) July 19, 2021
Representation matters and your courage will help so many others. We hope that future athletes won't need to make these sort of statements & we remain committed to promoting inclusion & acceptance in our sport & supporting the LBGTQ+ community. https://t.co/tqoxNY8tZJ
July 19, 2021
When people feel empowered to be their authentic self, the world becomes a better place. Thank you, Luke, for being such an incredible representative for the Calgary Hitmen and our community. We're so proud that you're a member of the CSEC family. https://t.co/Zl3UfBvFD4— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 19, 2021
Congrats to Edmonton product & @PredsNHL prospect Luke Prokop on this brave step forward! Representation matters everywhere. #HockeyIsForEveryone— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 19, 2021
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/cOZGWny5es
Sending you love & support from Seattle @lukeprokop_6! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/BaMzjAneqJ— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 19, 2021
Proud of you, Luke!— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 19, 2021
Your Devils hockey family supports you. 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/A8t5whPIGa
Congrats @lukeprokop_6 ... live your life, chase your dream... https://t.co/1rYqAslmhS— Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) July 19, 2021
Rooting for you Luke.— Connor Carrick (@connorcarrick) July 19, 2021
Important day in the @NHL! Proud of you, @lukeprokop_6 https://t.co/oRyYBZpjGd— Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) July 19, 2021
Congrats @lukeprokop_6— Amanda Kessel (@AmandaKessel28) July 19, 2021
Thank you for your courage and trailblazing the way! https://t.co/m5wLxVl5Vl
Game changing. So proud of you @lukeprokop_6 You have SO many people with you 💗 https://t.co/6nfgoL4UxD— Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel) July 19, 2021
So proud to have Luke in the @PredsNHL organization. 👊🏼 https://t.co/VJRI25URy9— Hal Gill (@Skillsy75) July 19, 2021