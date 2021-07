Emily Kaplan reflects on how successful the Golden Knights were in their first season in the NHL as the Seattle Kraken prepare to select their team in the expansion draft. (2:48)

The NHL's newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, continues to take shape on Wednesday night with the 2021 expansion draft.

Prior to the draft, 30 of the NHL's other 31 teams had to set their lists of protected and available players; the Vegas Golden Knights, having just entered the league in 2017, did not have to expose any players to the Kraken.

The expansion draft for a rundown of all 30 players

Atlantic Division

Age: 24 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 204

2020-21 stats: 41 GP | 1 G | 7 A

Age: 24 | Ht: 6-3 | Wt: 198

2020-21 stats: 10 GP | 0 G | 0 A

Age: 23 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 197

2020-21 stats: 16 GP | 1 G | 2 A

Age: 27 | Ht: 6-4 | Wt: 205

2020-21 stats: 23 GP | 2.07 GAA | .927 SV%

Age: 22 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 213

2020-21 stats (AHL): 22 GP | 0 G | 6 A

Age: 24 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 197

2020-21 stats: 8 GP | 3.27 GAA | .897 SV%

Age: 29 | Ht: 5-9 | Wt: 173

2020-21 stats: 56 GP | 17 G | 19 A

Age: 25 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 185

2020-21 stats: 43 GP | 14 G | 18 A

Metropolitan Division

Age: 23 | Ht: 6-3 | Wt: 193

2020-21 stats: 36 GP | 3 G | 6 A

Age: 27 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 195

2020-21 stats: 9 GP | 1 G | 0 A

Age: 23 | Ht: 6-4 | Wt: 205

2020-21 stats: 41 GP | 3 G | 7 A

Age: 31 | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 187

2020-21 stats: 55 GP | 16 G | 17 A

Age: 28 | Ht: 5-9 | Wt: 190

2020-21 stats: 47 GP | 12 G | 10 A

Age: 23 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 198

2020-21 stats: 7 GP | 0 G | 0 A

Age: 29 | Ht: 6-0 | Wt: 180

2020-21 stats: 32 GP | 7 G | 9 A

Age: 25 | Ht: 6-0 | Wt: 165

2020-21 stats: 37 GP | 2.69 GAA | .908 SV%

Central Division

Age: 29 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 200

2020-21 stats: 38 GP | 6 G | 5 A

Age: 25 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 195

2020-21 stats (AHL): 16 GP | 1 G | 1 A

Age: 29 | Ht: 6-0 | Wt: 190

2020-21 stats: 51 GP | 17 G | 14 A

Age: 28 | Ht: 6-7 | Wt: 255

2020-21 stats: 56 GP | 6 G | 8 A

Age: 26 | Ht: 6-5 | Wt: 210

2020-21 stats: 50 GP | 1 G | 16 A