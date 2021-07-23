The 2021 NHL draft is here, and we're tracking all 224 picks over two days and seven rounds, starting with the Buffalo Sabres' selection at No. 1 overall. Follow along live Friday and Saturday for each selection. Plus, Greg Wyshynski will take a closer look at how each first-rounder fits with his new team.

This year's class of prospects comes with little consensus when it comes to rankings and evaluations, thanks to uneven -- or nonexistent -- seasons for many junior, collegiate and/or international leagues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the group is extremely talented, with numerous future impact players at the NHL level.

Following the Sabres in Round 1 are the Seattle Kraken, who just completed their full expansion draft and are now primed to make their first ever draft pick at No. 2 overall. A handful of teams are also set to make multiple first-round picks on Friday.

Here are the 2021 NHL draft picks as they happen, along with instant analysis on every Round 1 selection. Watch the first-round picks roll in live on Friday night on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will continue on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET (NHL Network).

ROUND 1

2020-21 record: 15-34-7

2020-21 record: N/A

2020-21 record: 17-30-9

2020-21 record: 19-30-7

2020-21 record: 18-26-12

2020-21 record: 19-27-10

2020-21 record: 21-28-7

2020-21 record: 21-28-7

2020-21 record: 24-26-6

2020-21 record: 23-28-5

2020-21 record: 24-26-6

2020-21 record: 24-25-7

2020-21 record: 26-27-3

2020-21 record: 15-34-7

2020-21 record: 23-19-14

2020-21 record: 27-23-6

2020-21 record: 27-20-9

2020-21 record: 30-23-3

2020-21 record: 31-23-2

2020-21 record: 35-19-2

2020-21 record: 33-16-7

2020-21 record: 35-16-5

2020-21 record: 19-27-10

2020-21 record: 37-14-5

2020-21 record: 18-26-12

2020-21 record: 35-16-5

2020-21 record: 36-12-8

2020-21 record: 39-13-4

2020-21 record: 19-30-7

2020-21 record: 40-14-2

2020-21 record: 24-21-11

2020-21 record: 18-26-12

*The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2021 first-round pick at No. 11 overall after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing.

Follow here again live on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. ET, for every selection of Rounds 2-7.