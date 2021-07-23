        <
        >

          2021 NHL draft live updates: Pick tracker, analysis for all 32 teams

          EyesWideOpen/Getty Images
          6:15 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2021 NHL draft is here, and we're tracking all 224 picks over two days and seven rounds, starting with the Buffalo Sabres' selection at No. 1 overall. Follow along live Friday and Saturday for each selection. Plus, Greg Wyshynski will take a closer look at how each first-rounder fits with his new team.

          This year's class of prospects comes with little consensus when it comes to rankings and evaluations, thanks to uneven -- or nonexistent -- seasons for many junior, collegiate and/or international leagues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the group is extremely talented, with numerous future impact players at the NHL level.

          Following the Sabres in Round 1 are the Seattle Kraken, who just completed their full expansion draft and are now primed to make their first ever draft pick at No. 2 overall. A handful of teams are also set to make multiple first-round picks on Friday.

          Here are the 2021 NHL draft picks as they happen, along with instant analysis on every Round 1 selection. Watch the first-round picks roll in live on Friday night on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will continue on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET (NHL Network).

          ROUND 1

          1. Buffalo Sabres

          2020-21 record: 15-34-7

          2. Seattle Kraken

          2020-21 record: N/A

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          2020-21 record: 17-30-9

          4. New Jersey Devils

          2020-21 record: 19-30-7

          5. Columbus Blue Jackets

          2020-21 record: 18-26-12

          6. Detroit Red Wings

          2020-21 record: 19-27-10

          7. San Jose Sharks

          2020-21 record: 21-28-7

          8. Los Angeles Kings

          2020-21 record: 21-28-7

          9. Arizona Coyotes (via VAN)

          2020-21 record: 24-26-6

          10. Ottawa Senators

          2020-21 record: 23-28-5

          11. Arizona Coyotes: Forfeited*

          2020-21 record: 24-26-6

          12. Chicago Blackhawks

          2020-21 record: 24-25-7

          13. Calgary Flames

          2020-21 record: 26-27-3

          14. Buffalo Sabres (via PHI)

          2020-21 record: 15-34-7

          15. Dallas Stars

          2020-21 record: 23-19-14

          16. New York Rangers

          2020-21 record: 27-23-6

          17. St. Louis Blues

          2020-21 record: 27-20-9

          18. Winnipeg Jets

          2020-21 record: 30-23-3

          19. Nashville Predators

          2020-21 record: 31-23-2

          20. Edmonton Oilers

          2020-21 record: 35-19-2

          21. Boston Bruins

          2020-21 record: 33-16-7

          22. Minnesota Wild

          2020-21 record: 35-16-5

          23. Detroit Red Wings (via WSH)

          2020-21 record: 19-27-10

          24. Florida Panthers

          2020-21 record: 37-14-5

          25. Columbus Blue Jackets (via TOR)

          2020-21 record: 18-26-12

          26. Minnesota Wild (via PIT)

          2020-21 record: 35-16-5

          27. Carolina Hurricanes

          2020-21 record: 36-12-8

          28. Colorado Avalanche

          2020-21 record: 39-13-4

          29. New Jersey Devils (via NYI)

          2020-21 record: 19-30-7

          30. Vegas Golden Knights

          2020-21 record: 40-14-2

          31. Montreal Canadiens

          2020-21 record: 24-21-11

          32. Columbus Blue Jackets (via TB)

          2020-21 record: 18-26-12

          *The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2021 first-round pick at No. 11 overall after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing.

          Follow here again live on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. ET, for every selection of Rounds 2-7.