The 2021 NHL draft is here, and we're tracking all 224 picks over two days and seven rounds, starting with the Buffalo Sabres' selection at No. 1 overall. Follow along live Friday and Saturday for each selection. Plus, Greg Wyshynski will take a closer look at how each first-rounder fits with his new team.
This year's class of prospects comes with little consensus when it comes to rankings and evaluations, thanks to uneven -- or nonexistent -- seasons for many junior, collegiate and/or international leagues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the group is extremely talented, with numerous future impact players at the NHL level.
Following the Sabres in Round 1 are the Seattle Kraken, who just completed their full expansion draft and are now primed to make their first ever draft pick at No. 2 overall. A handful of teams are also set to make multiple first-round picks on Friday.
Here are the 2021 NHL draft picks as they happen, along with instant analysis on every Round 1 selection. Watch the first-round picks roll in live on Friday night on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will continue on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET (NHL Network).
ROUND 1
1. Buffalo Sabres
2020-21 record: 15-34-7
2. Seattle Kraken
2020-21 record: N/A
3. Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 record: 17-30-9
4. New Jersey Devils
2020-21 record: 19-30-7
5. Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 record: 18-26-12
6. Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 record: 19-27-10
7. San Jose Sharks
2020-21 record: 21-28-7
8. Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 record: 21-28-7
9. Arizona Coyotes (via VAN)
2020-21 record: 24-26-6
10. Ottawa Senators
2020-21 record: 23-28-5
11. Arizona Coyotes: Forfeited*
2020-21 record: 24-26-6
12. Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 record: 24-25-7
13. Calgary Flames
2020-21 record: 26-27-3
14. Buffalo Sabres (via PHI)
2020-21 record: 15-34-7
15. Dallas Stars
2020-21 record: 23-19-14
16. New York Rangers
2020-21 record: 27-23-6
17. St. Louis Blues
2020-21 record: 27-20-9
18. Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 record: 30-23-3
19. Nashville Predators
2020-21 record: 31-23-2
20. Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 record: 35-19-2
21. Boston Bruins
2020-21 record: 33-16-7
22. Minnesota Wild
2020-21 record: 35-16-5
23. Detroit Red Wings (via WSH)
2020-21 record: 19-27-10
24. Florida Panthers
2020-21 record: 37-14-5
25. Columbus Blue Jackets (via TOR)
2020-21 record: 18-26-12
26. Minnesota Wild (via PIT)
2020-21 record: 35-16-5
27. Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 record: 36-12-8
28. Colorado Avalanche
2020-21 record: 39-13-4
29. New Jersey Devils (via NYI)
2020-21 record: 19-30-7
30. Vegas Golden Knights
2020-21 record: 40-14-2
31. Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 record: 24-21-11
32. Columbus Blue Jackets (via TB)
2020-21 record: 18-26-12
*The Coyotes were forced to surrender their 2021 first-round pick at No. 11 overall after violating the NHL's rules on pre-combine testing.
Follow here again live on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. ET, for every selection of Rounds 2-7.