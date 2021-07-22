It won't go down as Wayne Gretzky to the Kings, but the Seattle Kraken did make history with their first trade Thursday after the expansion draft.

They dealt forward Tyler Pitlick to the Calgary Flames for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Pitlick, 29, skated in 38 games for Arizona last season, registering six goals and five assists. He was selected by Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft.

The Kraken now have over $30 million in cap space heading into free agency.

In the last round of expansion, the Vegas Golden Knights were very active on the trade front, using their cap space to take on multiple assets from strapped teams. They built a highly competitive roster that way.