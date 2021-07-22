DENVER -- Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL.

The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion.

The two-way forward spent his first eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in 2008. He signed with Colorado in 2018 but finished all three seasons in Denver on the injured list.

Calvert, 31, scored 95 career goals and recorded 203 regular-season points. He had 17 points in 32 career playoff games.